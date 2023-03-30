Long before terms like Jello skin, cloud skin, or glazed-donut skin entered our everyday lexicon, Nam Vo has been a champion for glowing, dewy dumpling skin. The moniker, of course, refers to a basket of freshly steamed dumplings: moist and supple, with a slightly reflective sheen.

“Being a dewy dumpling is about looking healthy and having plump cheeks,” the iconic makeup artist shares with mindbodygreen. “There are some people that just look like they eat vegetables and drink water—that's what you want to look like.” Yes, it's a makeup look, but it’s arguably just as much about skin care; after all, the best face beats always start off with a healthy, fresh canvas.

And since Vo coined the buzzy term years ago, she has introduced some updated skin and makeup tricks to the scene (after meeting her at an event, I received multiple messages begging for her dewy dumpling wisdom). Ahead, you can find Vo’s tried-and-true steps no matter your skin type, along with some of her most underrated hacks.