Libra Season Has Arrived & We're Looking At An Eventful 4 Weeks In The Stars
With just a few more days before the autumn equinox here in the Northern hemisphere, that means Libra season is upon us as well. Marking the halfway point of the astrological year, Libra season ushers in a time of seeking balance, harmony, and healthy relationships—but that's not all that's going on in the stars over the next four weeks. Here's what to know.
Libra season invites us all to seek balance
The sign of Libra is all about justice, balance, and of course, relating to others. Like the scales it's symbolized by, this sign is happiest when both sides of any situation are in harmony. It does, after all, rule the seventh house of partnership.
Libra season begins on September 22, so for the next four weeks, consider this season an opportunity to lean into those things, whether you get slow down to seek more connection in your closest relationships, get clear on what aspects of your life could use more balance, or take part in social justice activism.
As the astrological year's halfway checkpoint, consider this prime time to take stock of everything you've learned and gone through over the past six months, to help you come up with a road map for the next six.
The Aries full moon reminds us to stand up for ourselves
And in the sign of Aries, the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this moon serves as a reminder that sometimes you've gotta put your oxygen mask on first. "The squeaky wheel gets the premium-grade oil," they say, adding to make sure we advocate for ourselves instead of waiting for someone else to do it under these moon beams.
Venus wraps up its extended visit in Leo
In case you missed it, Venus has been hanging out in the sign of Leo for quite some time now—since June 5 to be exact. That was a recipe for summer lovin', but once this romantic planet moves into practical and devoted Virgo, our relationships, and our relationship to intimacy, could take on a different flavor.
Virgo may be less concerned with appearances and more concerned with intellectual stimulation, but make no mistake; It's still an earth sign, and earth signs want passion and purpose.
With Venus in Virgo from October 8 to November 8, we'll all approach love with a keen eye for being of service to the one's we love most, whether it's through acts of service, emotional support, or simply offering our presence.
Pluto retrograde ends and finishes up its tour of Capricorn
Pluto represents transformation and rebirth in astrology, as the planet the farthest out in our solar system. So when it moves into a new sign (which can take anywhere from 11.5 to 30.5 years) or goes retrograde, we all feel the collective shift.
Back in the spring, Pluto started to creep into Aquarius after spending 15 years in Capricorn, but then it moved back into Capricorn on June 10. Now, on October 10, Pluto will go direct in Capricorn one last time before making its final push into Aquarius, which could usher in a new collective age of innovation, technological advances, and dramatic change.
But big changes take time to fully integrate, and you can think of Pluto going direct in Capricorn one last time as a way for us to assimilate everything we've learned about structure, discipline, and hard work over the past 15 years.
A new moon solar eclipse in Libra could have us in decision-paralysis
On October 14, we'll have a new moon in Libra linking up with the sun to double-down on Libra energy. And according to the twins, any time there's a Libra new moon, the themes to keep in mind are balance, justice, beauty, harmony, the element of air, and ideas.
However, this new moon is also a solar eclipse, and eclipse can cause a bit of a mental scramble, especially in heady and indecision air-sign Libra. As such, the twins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, don't make any sudden decisions or neglect your self-care under an eclipse sky, but do connect with the Earth and identify your feelings to help you sort through the mental clutter.
Libra is, after all, susceptible to indecision, so don't be afraid to take things slow and avoid any rash behavior.
The takeaway
Libra season marks a time of year when we're integrating all we've experienced in the first half of the astrological year, and preparing for the next. And while it's only four-weeks long, we clearly have a lot happening in the skies to watch out for.
And when we know what to watch out for, plus have our favorite new and full moon rituals on deck, we can tap into the energy of the season and live in better alignment with ourselves and the stars.
