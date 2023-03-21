Pluto Is Moving Into Aquarius For The First Time In Over 225 Years—Here's Why That's A Big Deal
Astrologically speaking, some planets move rather quickly, like Mercury and Venus, cycling through all 12 zodiac signs multiple times a year. Pluto, on the other hand, takes its sweet time orbiting the sun, as the planet furthest out in our solar system.
And this month, for the first time in over 225 years, it's moving into eccentric and groundbreaking Aquarius. This is a big, big deal in the astro-world, so here's what to know ahead of time, according to astrologer and holistic psychiatrist, Kayse Budd, M.D..
Pluto moves into Aquarius on March 23.
Pluto has been in the sign of structured and serious Capricorn for 15 years, and now, it's finally time for the dwarf planet to make its move into a new sign: Aquarius.
As Budd tells mindbodygreen, Pluto relates to themes around transformation, power, control, determination, passion, perseverance, and intensity. "Pluto is also connected to birth, death, sex, psychology, and esoteric/taboo topics," she adds. As such, virtually all aspects of our life will be touched in some way by this once-in-a-lifetime transit.
"When Pluto was in Capricorn, we saw great evolution and transformation, as well as themes of control and power struggles in Capricorn areas of life, like government and business," Budd explains. Think online businesses booming, government structure and regulation, and yes, the pandemic.
We even saw some increased regulation (that's Capricorn's influence) and resultant power struggles (and that would be Pluto) regarding birth and sex with the Roe v. Wade reversal, she adds, and this all tracks astrologically with Capricorn.
Now, with Pluto taking Aquarius' stage on March 23, it's ushering in a new paradigm that's nearly the opposite of Capricorn's business and achievement-oriented energy. As Budd notes, "Aquarius is concerned with freedom, flexibility, idealism, progress, social equality, hope, inspiration, and breaking from tradition," adding that this sign is also associated with technology, science, change, humanitarianism, social justice and reform, innovation—and preserving individual freedoms.
Aquarius is a revolutionary energy, while Capricorn is more of a "stay-with-what-we've-always-done" energy, according to Budd. "When Pluto moves into Aquarius," she says, "we can expect all of the Aquarian themes to come more into focus, personally and collectively."
What to expect.
Let's briefly travel back to the last time Pluto was in Aquarius—which was 1777 through 1797. Any history buffs out there? That was the height of the American revolution and the French revolution, and if this go-around is anything like the last one, revolutions we can expect. (Whether literal or figurative remains to be seen, of course.)
According to Budd, some other Aquarian-themes we can expect are the continued evolution of science and technology, whether that be A.I., virtual reality, or social media. There may also be a fresh emphasis on areas like psychology, birth, and death, with Budd noting, "The need for more research and resource allocation/prioritization towards mental illness is clearly a necessity."
She explains that because Aquarius values freedom and experimentation, we may even see more experimental treatments rise in popularity, "such as increased acceptance of psychedelic therapies for emotional healing and wellness, new theories and therapies to assist in the healing of sexual trauma, and increased acceptance of sexual and gender freedom," Budd tells mindbodygreen.
And because Aquarius is the humanitarian of the zodiac, she notes there will also likely be a continued focus on human rights and equality, as well as ongoing discussions around polarizing topics like politics, gun control, etc.
"Pluto in Aquarius is going to bring personal and collective awareness to the power of the collective, the transformational potential of technology, the importance of human rights and equality, and an emphasis on the spirit of creativity, hope, and evolution," Budd says. "It may feel like the ground is unstable (in some ways) for many years, but it ultimately will be a time of profound change and progress, fueled by visionary impulses and hope for a better future for humanity," she explains.
The takeaway.
Long story short: With Pluto moving into Aquarius, we can most definitely expect the unexpected. And after over a decade in Capricorn, it's high time for Aquarian ideals to take center stage in our collective journey here on Earth.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.