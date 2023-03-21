Pluto has been in the sign of structured and serious Capricorn for 15 years, and now, it's finally time for the dwarf planet to make its move into a new sign: Aquarius.

As Budd tells mindbodygreen, Pluto relates to themes around transformation, power, control, determination, passion, perseverance, and intensity. "Pluto is also connected to birth, death, sex, psychology, and esoteric/taboo topics," she adds. As such, virtually all aspects of our life will be touched in some way by this once-in-a-lifetime transit.

"When Pluto was in Capricorn, we saw great evolution and transformation, as well as themes of control and power struggles in Capricorn areas of life, like government and business," Budd explains. Think online businesses booming, government structure and regulation, and yes, the pandemic.

We even saw some increased regulation (that's Capricorn's influence) and resultant power struggles (and that would be Pluto) regarding birth and sex with the Roe v. Wade reversal, she adds, and this all tracks astrologically with Capricorn.

Now, with Pluto taking Aquarius' stage on March 23, it's ushering in a new paradigm that's nearly the opposite of Capricorn's business and achievement-oriented energy. As Budd notes, "Aquarius is concerned with freedom, flexibility, idealism, progress, social equality, hope, inspiration, and breaking from tradition," adding that this sign is also associated with technology, science, change, humanitarianism, social justice and reform, innovation—and preserving individual freedoms.

Aquarius is a revolutionary energy, while Capricorn is more of a "stay-with-what-we've-always-done" energy, according to Budd. "When Pluto moves into Aquarius," she says, "we can expect all of the Aquarian themes to come more into focus, personally and collectively."