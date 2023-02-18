After the hives, I started feeling chronically exhausted—I didn’t even have the energy to reach over and grab a glass of water from my nightstand. Then, I found out I had a fibroid on my uterus that was the size of a grapefruit. I was also experiencing a lot of pain in my jaw, back, neck, and really all of my joints.

At this point, as someone who had been immersed in the wellness world for some time, something in me said these symptoms were all tied together. I thought there was no way I could be experiencing all of these bizarre one-offs.

However, none of the doctors I saw offered me any clear answers. I had the hives all over my body for nine months, and the dermatologists I consulted told me it was eczema, and offered me steroid cream.

My experience with chronic illness also came with anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks—so I was coping with these mental challenges at the same time as my physical symptoms.

I ended up reaching out to a Lyme specialist who ran a variety of tests and diagnosed me with Lyme, co-infections, mold toxicity, parasites, and gut health issues. From there, I quickly started trying all kinds of alternative therapies: ozone, stem cells, hyperbaric chamber, supplements, IVs, and so many different modalities. And I’ve spent the last six years supporting my body through diet, supplements, holistic medicine, mindset, and psychedelics.

Then, last year I had a baby. During the postpartum period, my physical and mental health issues started flaring back up again, and that’s when I started looking into new options.