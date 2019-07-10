Personally, I don't remember a tick bite, and like many Lyme sufferers, I never got the bull's-eye rash or flu-like symptoms so often touted as "classic" signs of Lyme disease. Instead, my whole ordeal began with a sharp, stinging sensation in my left ankle after a day of walking in New York City, where I'd just begun my first "big girl" job. It hurt, but I didn't think much of it, and about a week later I was told I had tendinitis that would resolve relatively quickly. But then my other ankle started to hurt, and after a few months, the pain extended to the bottoms of my feet, my knees, and even my arms. Sometimes it would feel like electric currents were running through my toes when I stood up. After a while, I began to question my tendinitis diagnosis, but after about five "second opinions" and countless tests (even a test for Lyme that came back negative), doctors had no real explanation for what was going on. In the words of one of my least favorite doctors, "There's nothing else I can do for you."