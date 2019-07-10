I could write a freakin' book about my pre-diagnosis Lyme experience. Not to sound dramatic, but it was basically a nightmare playing out in slow motion. For your own sanity, I'll give you the condensed version.

Personally, I don't remember a tick bite, and like many Lyme sufferers, I never got the bull's-eye rash or flu-like symptoms so often touted as "classic" signs of Lyme disease. Instead, my whole ordeal began with a sharp, stinging sensation in my left ankle after a day of walking in New York City, where I'd just begun my first "big girl" job. It hurt, but I didn't think much of it, and about a week later I was told I had tendinitis that would resolve relatively quickly. But then my other ankle started to hurt, and after a few months, the pain extended to the bottoms of my feet, my knees, and even my arms. Sometimes it would feel like electric currents were running through my toes when I stood up. After a while, I began to question my tendinitis diagnosis, but after about five "second opinions" and countless tests (even a test for Lyme that came back negative), doctors had no real explanation for what was going on. In the words of one of my least favorite doctors, "There's nothing else I can do for you."

Not long after that, my symptoms became all-consuming. It was impossible to even stand up for more than a few minutes, and the pain throughout my legs and arms would literally wake me up at night. I ended up quitting my job in NYC and moving back in with my parents. Things looked bleak, and I began to question if I'd ever feel like an active, independent, self-sufficient adult again. Eventually, though, a physical therapist I was seeing recommended I explore the possibility of Lyme further. He was the first person to explain to me that the commonly used diagnostic tests for Lyme are notoriously unreliable, sometimes resulting in false negatives, and that if I wanted a more comprehensive workup, I should seek out a Lyme specialist (referred to as Lyme-literate doctors, or LLMDs for short).

So I booked an appointment with an LLMD affiliated with the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS), and that's when I finally got some answers. After relaying my lengthy medical history to my new doc, he suspected I was dealing with chronic Lyme disease. Given the way my symptoms presented (i.e., seemingly at random, with no tick bite or rash in recent memory), he said I had probably contracted Lyme years earlier—potentially in childhood, even though I had no symptoms back then.

That's because, he explained, Lyme can actually lie dormant in your body for months or years—kept at bay by a well-functioning immune system—and only when immune function becomes disrupted for some reason (e.g., environmental toxins, poor diet, excessive stress…say, caused by an intense new job in a new city) do symptoms then pop up. This certainly isn't the case for everyone. Some people notice acute Lyme disease symptoms immediately following a bite, receive antibiotic treatment, and are cured—but many others aren't so lucky.

After sending out my blood work to a lab specializing in more comprehensive Lyme testing (called IGeneX), my results were still somewhat inconclusive, but they weren't definitively negative either. Based on this and the characteristics of my symptoms, my doctor made a clinical diagnosis of Lyme disease, and I decided to move forward with treatment.