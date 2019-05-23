So, why is there so much talk about Lyme right now? In part, it's because we understand more about these infections and testing is being done more frequently. But in my opinion, and from functional medicine's perspective as a whole, better diagnosis is only part of the reason.

Because our genetics as humans haven't changed in over 10,000 years, we have to look at what has changed: the world around us. Epigenetic or lifestyle factors like the processed foods we eat, the depletion of nutrients from our soil, and the pollution of the air we breathe and water we drink are all likely amplifying and perpetuating the impact that chronic infections caused by viruses, mold, protozoa, and bacteria (like Lyme disease) have on the body. As our earth is groaning in the form of climate change, so, too, is the human immune system from the onslaught of modern stressors.

Typically, mainstream medicine will diagnose the presence of Lyme through lab work—that is, if you notice a bite or if you or your doctor recognize your symptoms as possible Lyme indicators—and then treat the infection with a round of antibiotics. But chronic Lyme that persists after antibiotic treatment (sometimes referred to as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome) or that's never diagnosed and treated to begin with goes largely unrecognized in conventional medicine. Thankfully, it's gaining recognition among the functional medicine community with the support of organizations such as the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society.

Lyme-literate functional medicine practitioners like me have a multipronged approach to chronic infections like Lyme. One of the tools we often use: food as medicine.