But contacts don’t come without a slew of other concerns. My eyes have always felt dry and dehydrated (if that’s possible) at the end of the day. And I’m hyper-aware that wearing contacts exposes me to more germs than non-contact wearers. To top this off, my eyes are under a considerable amount of stress from screen use—the main downside of remote work. Not only was I ending my days with strained eyes, but they never seemed to fully reset by morning to hit the ground running again.