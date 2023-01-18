Think of your vision break like this: If you were to squeeze your hand in a fist, the muscles in your hand would begin to get tired and weaken after a few seconds. However, if you open your fist and close it again, you can maintain the fist for much longer, Appelbaum says.

The same goes for your eye muscles. When your eyes engage with screens, the pupil gets smaller, as the muscles are engaged, he says. “That’s the equivalent to squeezing a fist.” This is why it’s essential for those sitting at the computer all day to incorporate vision breaks when possible. You wouldn't sit all day with tightly clenched fists, would you?

If you want to invest in your eye health even more, there are plenty of other exercises and supplements out there to help check that box. From antioxidants to combat oxidative stress and even nutrients that mitigate dry eyes from within, you’re sure to find the right pick: Check out these 10 best eye supplements on the market.