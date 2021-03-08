I Was Addicted To Opiates & In Jail: Here's How Fitness Gave Me Strength

For most people, May 5, 2008 was just an ordinary, unmemorable day. But for me, that otherwise ordinary day changed the course of my entire life. I was 20 years old, driving to make a drug deal, with a half-pound of pot in my trunk and $2,000 in my glove box.

As I was driving down the road, I noticed a police officer running radar. Because of the busted headlight I'd be meaning to fix for months, I was pulled over. My racing heart felt like it had dropped to the pit of my stomach. When the officer spotted an open container in the backseat, he subsequently searched the vehicle with my permission.

Looking back, I think part of me wanted to be caught. I had developed an addiction to opiates that was causing me upwards of $300 a day, and dealing weed to support the habit.

After the cop found the drugs and cash in my glovebox, he put me in handcuffs. At this point, it felt like my life was over. Questions like, how did I get here, will I get through this, and what is everyone going to think of me, were racing through my mind.

I was charged with a felony: possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and was sentenced to five years in jail, five years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and plenty of fines. The judge showed me grace, saying if I completed everything without messing up, he would strike the felony conviction off my record. At the time, I didn't think I was going to live past 25, so I was grateful for his mercy.