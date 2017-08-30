Matcha is a green powder made from a specific kind of green tea leaf. Green tea, black tea, and white tea all come from the same plant, called Camellia sinensis. The difference between green, black, and white tea is how it is grown and prepared. Unlike many other green teas, plants used for matcha are first covered and grown in the shade for 20 weeks before they are harvested. Living that cabana life boosts matcha's chlorophyll levels, which is what gives matcha powder its vibrant green hue.

The green tea leaves are then laid out to dry, then ground into the fine green powder you see in the store or cafe. Unlike regular green tea which is steeped in bags or a steeper, with matcha you are drinking the whole leaf. Because of this, matcha is typically whisked in hot water, latte, or a blender to mix the powder. Matcha has been used for centuries in Japan as a sacred ceremonial drink. While today you can grab an almond milk matcha latte on the go, matcha was once revered, the preparation done with meticulous traditional detail.