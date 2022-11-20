An identity crisis can be understood as the in-between stage from one sense of self to another.

Developmental psychologist Erik Erikson introduced the concept of the identity crisis in the 1950s. His examination into the ego identity led to the theory that we all experience specific growth stages for healthy personality development throughout our lives. Some of us experience these life transitions in an intensely abrupt way, which can feel like a crisis. Common ways that our culture talks about these transitions are tied to specific life segments, such as a mid-life or quarter-life crisis.

According to licensed therapist Steph Tuazon, LCSW, we “feel most authentically like ourselves when we have a felt sense of security in our body, a knowing that we believe ourselves to be confident in our identities and have this affirmed by our community, loved ones, or even society; an identity crisis can occur anytime there’s a conflict when how we see ourselves differs or is invalidated.”