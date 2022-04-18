As someone who’s been obsessed with skin care for years, I’ve always felt like I had a good handle on which products work for me and which ones to avoid. I know that I have combination, sensitive, blemish-prone skin, so I tend to buy products that align with my skin type. But here’s the thing: Topicals can only do so much. I knew that when I moved from the California coast to New York City in the midst of winter my skin would likely face some unwelcome changes—and I did all I could to prepare for the shift.

Still, I noticed some pretty dramatic changes in my skin after the move, even though I was doing everything I could topically. I made sure to avoid over-exfoliation, I used a gentle cleanser, and I locked in my moisturizers with an occlusive oil layer. Nevertheless, my skin was not cooperating—that is, until I decided to start working on my skin from the inside out, with skin-supporting supplements.* It was the last ditch effort I hoped would work, and let me tell you: It did.

Allow me to share my experience with my go-to supplements, and why I won’t ever go without them again.