These 2 Beauty Supplements Finally Helped Me Feel In Control Of My Skin*
As someone who’s been obsessed with skin care for years, I’ve always felt like I had a good handle on which products work for me and which ones to avoid. I know that I have combination, sensitive, blemish-prone skin, so I tend to buy products that align with my skin type. But here’s the thing: Topicals can only do so much. I knew that when I moved from the California coast to New York City in the midst of winter my skin would likely face some unwelcome changes—and I did all I could to prepare for the shift.
Still, I noticed some pretty dramatic changes in my skin after the move, even though I was doing everything I could topically. I made sure to avoid over-exfoliation, I used a gentle cleanser, and I locked in my moisturizers with an occlusive oil layer. Nevertheless, my skin was not cooperating—that is, until I decided to start working on my skin from the inside out, with skin-supporting supplements.* It was the last ditch effort I hoped would work, and let me tell you: It did.
Allow me to share my experience with my go-to supplements, and why I won’t ever go without them again.
My skin pre-supplements.
It was so difficult for me to nurture my skin after my cross-country move. Every time I stepped outside, my skin would turn blotchy, red, and sensitive. This was only worsened by chilly winds or weather, like rain or snow. My skin had never been exposed to temperatures like this before, save for a few visits here and there, so I had no idea how to work with it.
I wanted to wear less makeup, as I wanted to let my skin breathe throughout the week, but I consistently felt the urge to cover up the redness. Essentially, it was a lose-lose situation. To add more fuel to the fire: In addition to regular flushing, my skin was also more dry than ever before. Although California winters vary from northern to southern coasts, I had never dealt with such a cold and dry environment. My skin was peeling and flaking, no matter how much moisturizer I was layering on. Ultimately, I was faced with a new type of dry skin challenge than I had ever experienced before.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
I knew I was doing everything else right—I was eating water-dense, high-fat foods known for their skin-enhancing properties, drinking tons of water, and using just about all the hydrating skin care topicals I could find. Finally, I decided to double-down on my efforts by incorporating two different skin-supporting supplements: mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ and cellular beauty+. Why not, right?
My skin 30 days after taking these supplements.
Like I said before, I’ve used tons of topical treatments for my skin in the past. But aside from that, I’m actually quite experienced in the skin supplement space as well. I’ve tried all sorts of skin vitamins, hormone-balancing chews, special teas, you name it—all with little to no noticeable results.
This time, however, was very different. Within the first two weeks of taking beauty & gut collagen+ and cellular beauty+, my skin felt hydrated and stopped flaking—period.* I made sure to keep my lifestyle the same as it was before to make sure I could tell if the supplements were doing their job, and, well, they sure were.
Because my skin was looking better overall, I wasn’t wearing as much makeup (total win). I was starting to get used to seeing redness on my skin after braving the winter elements all day long, but even those started to ease.* I knew these supplements were going to be good (they’re part of the mindbodygreen portfolio, of course), but I didn’t realize how much of a difference they would make in every aspect of my skin.*
Now, being a beauty editor, I can understand why these supplements are so sublime. The hyaluronic acid from the collagen powder works alongside phytoceramides in cellular beauty+ to hydrate my skin from the inside out.* Meanwhile, the turmeric from the collagen powder delivers serious anti-inflammatory power at the cellular level throughout my body (including my skin), which I suspect, helped ease the aforementioned redness and irritation in my skin.*
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
And finally, these supplements are filled with antioxidant power. Pomegranate whole fruit extract and bioactive ubiquinol CoQ10 in cellular beauty+, paired with vitamin C in the collagen powder, work simultaneously to combat oxidative stress, strengthen my moisture barrier, and calm my sensitive skin.* Balancing oxidants with powerhouse antioxidants is so important (daily) when it comes to healthy skin—you can read all about that here, if you’re curious.
Why I won’t go without these supplements.
That being said, no matter how much I knew about these ingredients, I was still skeptical. I had tried countless skin supplements in the past and had been continuously disappointed—until now.
I can confidently say this supplement duo truly changed my skin for the better and has made adjusting to a new city that much easier. When it comes to caring for my skin, I love to feel in control. Although there are many factors influencing my skin that I cannot control like pollution, aging, and hormonal shifts, I feel better knowing I’m giving my skin the help it needs from the inside to look and feel its best. I absolutely swear by these products and will not go without them again—they give my skin a layer of reassurance.*
The takeaway.
Coming from someone who has tried countless skin supplements with no results, I must say this supplement duo is a 10 out of 10. I felt like I had no control over my skin when I moved from California to New York City, and it wasn’t because of anything I was doing wrong. I was eating right, using great skin care products, and getting enough hydration; yet, I still had dry, flushed skin on a daily basis. These supplements worked like a charm and have become a staple in my skin care routine.* Not to mention, they’re so easy to incorporate into my daily routine: Just check out my go-to collagen matcha recipe.