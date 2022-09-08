Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

This one can be a little more difficult to differentiate, since a headache may be caused by both hunger and thirst.

It's common to get a headache when your body needs some water. "When we are dehydrated, we have less volume inside our vessels, and flow of blood is more difficult, especially against gravity up into the head," board-certified neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., previously told mbg.

As for hunger, low blood sugar might mean your brain isn't getting the energy it needs from food, and can lead to headaches. These type of headaches may also come with other side effects, like nausea or dizziness. It's also important to keep in mind that if you just ate a carbohydrate-rich meal (particularly a high-glycemic one), you may experience a blood sugar spike, which could also trigger headaches. So remember to opt for a balanced, nutritious meal with healthy fats, fiber, and protein to minimize this spike.

Keep these factors in mind when you're trying to determine whether food or a beverage would help with that nasty headache. When in doubt, opt for a big glass of water and a well-balanced snack.