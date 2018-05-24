Your Ultimate Guide To Essential Oils: Uses, Benefits, Extraction & How To Use Them, Explained

While essential oils as we know them today were not necessarily used centuries ago, the aromas, the herbs, and the precursor of our modern essential oils have been utilized in health care and society for thousands of years. All of this history draws on the knowledge and texts from my training as a certified aromatherapist. Beginning in Ancient Mesopotamia approximately 5,000 years ago, the aromas of essential oils were commonplace in every area of life. Used heavily in rituals and ceremonies, Mesopotamians believed them to have spiritual qualities and would anoint themselves with aromatic salves and seed oils steeped with plant material to achieve equilibrium in body, mind, and soul. In India, ayurveda utilized essential oils to help the body balance energy and achieve harmony with the outside world. The ancient Egyptians also harnessed the unique power of essential oils in their process of mummification, as we are shown in the hieroglyphics of their time. Even the Bible references oils used for anointing and healing, prized and precious so much so that they were presented to Jesus Christ by the Wise Men.

The chronicling of essential oil usage in holistic medicine began with the ancient Chinese, who documented their consistent usage of these remedies in a text that noted over 300 plants and their healing power. In Greece, Hippocrates also wrote about his use of essential oils especially when the plague hit Athens. Many Greek physicians noted their use of aromatic plants as their first-choice solutions for many health care needs. Of course, essential oils as we know them were not conceived at this point in time, but they knew that the aromas were doing something powerful with their citizenry. When the Romans caught on to this trend, they became obsessed with fragrance, allowing for a healthier and better-smelling population thanks to their other obsession—public health. Baths and massages made their way into everyday life, and we are all thankful for this shift in hygiene.

As many turns in history do, the next shift in essential oil history follows the trail of capitalism beginning in Arabia as the famous spice trade route introduced an array of spices throughout the land. The Frankincense Trail allowed the aromas to travel and influence the lives of everyone within a region...if they could afford it. Eventually reaching Europe, essential oils were famously used to drive the Great Plague out of the land once the people realized that those with aromatics in their homes seemed to be immune to the rampant disease.

The mid-19th century brought us the brilliance of René-Maurice Gattefossé, credited for coining the term "aromatherapy." His research took an interesting turn when he accidentally burned himself and treated it topically with lavender essential oil. While synthetics became the focus of more modern medicine and industry, Gattefossé focused on the healing power of essential oils and worked the rest of his life chronicling their chemical properties and medicinal uses.

In our 21st-century world, more people are seeking out natural alternatives, especially with antibiotics proving to be more ineffective due to overprescription and bodily resistance to them. While essential oils harness amazing power to support the body in healing processes, it becomes more important to educate the public about proper usage, methods, and techniques. It seems that essential oils are appearing everywhere these days, but there is little regulation over them, and "essential oil" can mean anything under the wide umbrella of this terminology. It takes a discerning consumer to select essential oils for their own unique wants and needs.