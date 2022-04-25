The concept of “doing” a detox is floated around regularly, but the truth is that your body naturally works hard to detox itself 24/7. Certain organs in your body (six in total!) have specialized processes that help get rid of unnecessary metabolites and unwanted toxins while keeping everything else in good working order.

“Our bodies have developed and adapted to live in our environment,” explains Lewis Nelson, M.D., chief of the division of medical toxicity at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Everything can be toxic at high doses, even things that we need to function normally, so the body has developed to maintain a normal level of compounds that may be toxic if allowed to accumulate.”

Your body does an amazing filtration job to help detox itself throughout the day, says Erin McNeely, M.D., an internal medicine physician at Spectrum Health. “Multiple organ systems work together to get the job of filtration and detoxification done, all while you work or sleep or do whatever it is you do,” she says.

What are those organs, exactly, and how can you help them eliminate modern toxins? Here’s a breakdown of the biggest systems that help you detox regularly.