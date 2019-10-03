This Is How You Can Still Intermittent Fast If You Work Out In The Morning

This may be an unpopular opinion, but intermittent fasting is an enigma to me. I've tried it before, and then I tried it again. Every time I end up fasting longer and longer, and yet I never reap the life-changing benefits others claim to. It's never stuck, and I think I know why: I work out in the mornings and need my post-workout protein.

I'm a morning workout person through and through—like if it doesn't happen before 9 a.m., it's not happening—and that's always made intermittent fasting difficult for me. I don't like getting to a point where I'm insatiably hungry, which means that waiting until 1 p.m. to eat something after an intense workout isn't my jam.

Plus, post-workout protein has been life-changing for me. If I have protein within 30 minutes of finishing my workout, I'm less sore the next day and (knock on wood) I've been able to avoid injury because my body has what it needs to properly recover.

Most folks who intermittent fast prefer to skip breakfast and start eating around 12 or 1 p.m. and stop eating between 6 and 8 p.m. So what are you supposed to do if you want to intermittent fast, but you're a morning workout person? How can you adjust so your body doesn't have to go without food for hours after your workout? We asked Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., what she recommends.