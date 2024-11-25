For eights, like ones, Hall recommends avoiding watching the news before bed but for a different reason; "Whenever eights see injustice, it lights a fire in them. They get really passionate and angry, which is an amazing tool during waking hours," she says, "but most of us just don't sleep well when we're that angry." She recommends, in this case, exercising to blow off some of that steam. She adds it would even be a good idea for eights to work out directly after watching the news earlier in the day.