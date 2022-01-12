No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*

My nightly unwind routine has always been sacred to me. In fact, I really look forward to it.

It all starts with cooking up a favorite meal, organizing my space, then doing something relaxing—be it journaling, practicing self-care, or just watching television. In the past, this simple routine was enough to reset my body and mind every night, no matter what my day had looked like.

However, I'd be lying if I said the stress of these strange times hasn't left me more on edge. The rituals that used to leave me feeling at ease no longer cut it, and I really needed a new way to relax in the evenings.

I recently confided in my co-workers at mindbodygreen about my dilemma, and they immediately had a suggestion for me: Try calm+.