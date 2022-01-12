No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*

How calm+ Helps Me Relax & Unwind, Night After Night*
My nightly unwind routine has always been sacred to me. In fact, I really look forward to it.
It all starts with cooking up a favorite meal, organizing my space, then doing something relaxing—be it journaling, practicing self-care, or just watching television. In the past, this simple routine was enough to reset my body and mind every night, no matter what my day had looked like.
However, I'd be lying if I said the stress of these strange times hasn't left me more on edge. The rituals that used to leave me feeling at ease no longer cut it, and I really needed a new way to relax in the evenings.
I recently confided in my co-workers at mindbodygreen about my dilemma, and they immediately had a suggestion for me: Try calm+.
My experience trying calm+ for the first time.
The calm+ supplement caught my attention right away, mostly because of its ingredients: full-spectrum USDA- and E.U.-certified organic European hemp oil, lavender oil, and ashwagandha root and leaf extract.
It was an innovative, high-quality combination of botanical ingredients that I knew could promote stress resilience and enhance mood.* I've been a believer in the benefits of ashwagandha and other adaptogens for a while, and lavender was already part of my unwind routine in the form of candles, essential oils, and body scrubs.
While I wasn't as up-to-speed on the perks of hemp oil (which I now know to be calmness, relaxation, and enhanced mood overall), the fact that it was certified organic—both according to U.S. and more stringent E.U. standards—was appealing.* I'm very deliberate about what I put in my body, so this trio of calming plants was really exciting to me.
Vying to get my routine back in order, I started consistently taking one calm+ gelcap in the evening. I began to notice positive changes within the first week. Especially after my busiest days, when my mind was really racing, after taking the supplement I felt this sense of calmness that I had missed so dearly.* After lacking the drive to pick up a pencil to write, I was finally able to get back into the relaxing hobbies I loved.
How this supplement has improved my routine.
As I continued to take calm+, I also found myself wanting to add new rituals to my nightly repertoire. After pursuing different meditation, breathwork, and stretching practices, I noticed my breathing start to feel steadier, as if a weight had been lifted off of my chest. I credit calm+ with helping me return to—and even enhance—my favorite time of the day.* And that's not even the most significant change I've noticed.
The biggest benefit of taking calm+ has been how well it primes me for bedtime.* Once I'm able to fully unwind after long days, I find that my mood is that much lighter and my body is no longer as restless. By the time I turn down the lights and step away from my phone and laptop, I'm so ready for bed. It's been a lot easier to fall asleep when I'm in such a relaxed mood.*
The bottom line.
calm+ supported my journey back to relaxation in the evenings.* Although there are still bound to be hardships that enter our lives every day—especially as we enter 2022—calm+ has helped me manage those stresses. I'm thankful for this supplement and certainly plan to make it a staple in my life.
