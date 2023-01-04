Taking better care of your skin is like many New Year’s resolutions in that it’s something you can easily start on day one. However, just like with all major goals, it can be confusing to know exactly where to begin. (And like other resolutions, it helps to break down your goal into smaller, more tangible achievements.)

So to help you out, we selected one actionable tip for each skin goal, all backed by science. These certainly aren’t the only ways to tend to your skin in 2023, but they will help you achieve a running start. Let’s get into it.