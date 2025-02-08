But let's unpack this myth: Research has noted that the dermis (aka where elastin and collagen are produced), is 10 to 20% thicker in men than in women1 , which is why many believe men experience fewer visible signs of aging, like fine lines. But the thickness of the stratum corneum (aka, the outer layer of the skin or epidermis) is the same in men and women. So we can't exactly say that men's skin, overall, is thicker or tougher—and, thus, they can totally experience under-eye circles in similar ways.