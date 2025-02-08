Advertisement
How To Get Rid Of Dark Circles For Men: 6 Targeted Tips, From Derms
Skin care knows no gender (read: Everyone can benefit from a daily routine), and yet—some of the details can get a bit dicey. Case in point? Dark circles. They afflict everyone, sigh, but men, in particular, may have a skewed plan of action. And while we're all for a holy grail concealer hack around here, some gents might not want to turn to makeup to disguise the shadows in the interim.
That's OK—there are plenty of other ways to get rid of those pesky half-moons, both for the long and short term. Ahead, we asked experts how to target the circles at their source.
Are dark circles different for men?
Well, not really. Dark circles look different on everyone for a number of reasons (which we'll get into below), and it varies by individual—regardless of gender.
There's a pervasive notion that men's skin is "thicker" or "tougher" than women's—so you might wonder whether men experience less severe half-moons.
But let's unpack this myth: Research has noted that the dermis (aka where elastin and collagen are produced), is 10 to 20% thicker in men than in women1, which is why many believe men experience fewer visible signs of aging, like fine lines. But the thickness of the stratum corneum (aka, the outer layer of the skin or epidermis) is the same in men and women. So we can't exactly say that men's skin, overall, is thicker or tougher—and, thus, they can totally experience under-eye circles in similar ways.
In fact, board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., notes that men have some structural differences that may make dark circles even more of an issue down the line: "Men generally have a broader face with less forward projection of the cheek," he says. "As a result, with age, men commonly tend to show hollowness under the eyes, perhaps even more so than women."
Why they happen
Dark circles can happen for a few reasons. Let's review:
- Thin skin makes blood vessels more prominent: If you have naturally thin skin in the area (which, as we discussed, can totally happen for men), a constellation of blue-purple veins can poke through and contribute to discoloration. When those blood vessels expand (like after a night of poor sleep), they can become even more noticeable.
- More melanin production: For some, particularly those with darker skin tones, an uptick in melanin production can cause skin in the area to become discolored.
- Fat loss as you age: "Loss of volume with age leads to hollowness under the eyes," says Zeichner. "This leads to a shadow in the under-eye area, creating dark circles." As he mentioned above, this process tends to be exacerbated in men, depending on their facial shape and structure.
How to get rid of them
If your dark circles bother you, there's loads you can do to improve their appearance for bright, refreshed under-eyes:
Use eye cream
"There is no one-size-fits-all cream when it comes to under-eye circles," says Zeichner. "It is important to treat the under-eyes with the right product to address that specific need," meaning, each cause for dark circles may require a different set of targeted ingredients. Below, find our recommendations:
- For prominent blood vessels: To help constrict the blood vessels, caffeine is a game-changer. The ingredient is a known vasoconstrictor, which means it can reduce the appearance of dilated vessels—and, thus, the discoloration. You could also opt for retinol-infused eye creams, which help stimulate collagen production. Try this Caffeine Eye Cream from the Inky List or Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask.
- For melanin overproduction: "Vitamin C is the go-to ingredient for pigmentation," says Zeichner, along with other brightening actives like arbutin, kojic acid, and niacinamide. Try this Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream from First Aid Beauty.
- For fat loss: Granted, there's not much you can do topically to thicken the tissue—but you can attempt to plump the skin with hydrating ingredients: "To improve volume, hydrate, and plump the skin, choose an eye cream with hyaluronic acid," notes Zeichner. Try Youth To The People's Hydrate + Firm Peptide Eye Cream.
Focus on sleep
Dark circles can be exacerbated from lifestyle factors, lack of sleep being the most common culprit. That said: Get your beauty sleep.
"The nighttime is your body's most important regeneration time," integrative medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., once shared with mbg. "Most notably, the skin sees a surge in HGH (human growth hormone) in the nighttime sleep cycle. The release of HGH helps rebuild body tissues2 and spurs increased cell production to replace cells that were damaged throughout the day. When your body doesn't get this precious sleeping time, skin looks more sallow, tired, and the blood vessels underneath peek through, causing the mauve, purple, or brown color synonymous with dark circles."
Try DIY remedies
For a more short-term approach, there are tons of at-home remedies to improve the appearance of dark circles. Poll your inventory for the below:
- Green tea bags: Since caffeine can help constrict the expanded blood vessels, you can take a couple of moistened green tea bags and place them under your eyes for a soothing effect.
- Cucumbers: The marker of a quintessential spa day for centuries, cucumbers actually have some pretty impressive skin care benefits. Not only are they incredibly cooling and hydrating, but they also contain vitamin C and caffeic acid to help soothe irritated skin and reduce swelling. Simply cut a clean cucumber into slices and lay them on your eyes for 10 minutes.
- Potatoes: According to Gandhi, potatoes contain a natural bleaching enzyme that helps with discoloration, along with natural astringents that remove excess water from the skin (so it's a one-two punch for puffiness, too). Cut a raw potato into slices, soak them in water, and place them on your eyes for 10 minutes.
- Bananas: Bananas have significant amounts of vitamins C, E, B, and A, which can help brighten the skin and combat free radicals. Not to mention, bananas are also rich in silica3, which plays an important role in collagen synthesis4. Simply puree a banana and rub the goop under your eyes for about 10 minutes.
Protect from inflammation
Considering dark circles happen due to aging, you'll want to take preventive measures and make sure you aren't accelerating the process. Don't smoke (as to limit your free radical exposure), and don't forget to slather the area with sunscreen—UV damage has been linked to a "significant decrease" in collagen structure5, so do your best to tend to the already fragile eye area. (Our favorite sunscreens, here.)
You'll also want to try to manage internal inflammation, if you can, as well as avoid directly irritating the area. Notes Zeichner, excess pigment "can occur after chronic rubbing of the skin or even inflammation from allergies."
Use ice
Cooler temperatures also constrict your blood vessels, and it works pretty quickly. Take it from Gandhi: "If you have only five minutes and can place a couple of ice cubes or frozen bags of veggies or the back of spoons on your eyes—this instantly decreases inflammation," she writes. Or, you can always just stash your skin care treatments in the fridge for a few beats before slathering on—here are the best derm-approved products to chill.
Try an eye mask
These comma-shaped swishes are soaked in serums to deliver much-needed hydration and nutrients to the delicate eye area. Some are even infused with ingredients that target discoloration directly, like caffeine, vitamin C, and retinol.
They shouldn't replace your eye cream and consistent skin care routine—use them like you would a sheet mask for extra nourishment. That said, feel free to use these soothing treatments whenever you feel like leveling up (and here are our favorite picks).
The takeaway
Dark circles can happen to anyone, regardless of gender. The when and the why may differ depending on your genetics, age, and lifestyle habits, but there's much you can do to lessen their appearance if they bother you—both in the short and long term.