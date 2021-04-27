Well, not really. Dark circles look different on everyone for a number of reasons (which we’ll get into below), and it varies on the individual—regardless of gender.

There’s a pervasive notion that men’s skin is “thicker” or “tougher” than women’s—so you might wonder whether men experience less severe half-moons.

But let's unpack this myth: Research has noted that the dermis (aka where elastin and collagen are produced), is 10 to 20% thicker in men than women, which is why many believe men experience fewer visible signs of aging, like fine lines. But the thickness of the stratum corneum (aka, the outer layer of the skin or epidermis) is the same in men and women. So we can't exactly say that men's skin, overall, is thicker or tougher—and, thus, they can totally experience under-eye circles in similar ways.

In fact, board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., notes that men have some structural differences that may make dark circles even more of an issue down the line: “Men generally have a broader face with less forward projection of the cheek,” he says. “As as result, with age, men commonly tend to show hollowness under the eyes, perhaps even more so than women.”