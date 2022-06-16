Ease into it. There is no perfect plan that works for everyone, so try building up your workouts slowly as your body adjusts to this new way of eating. "If you're used to eating beforehand, then you do an hourlong workout in the morning, that's going to be a lot," Cannon says. "But if you do like a 15-minute [or] 20-minute workout, you might be able to get away with it in transition."

Think about what time of day you prefer to work out. If you're someone who only works out pre-8 a.m., you may need to adjust your eating hours so you can consume a meal directly after a cardio workout. If you're a fan of afternoon workouts, that's a sweet spot for weight training. Low-intensity workouts can be done at any time of day.

Be flexible with your eating window. Your friend who does IF may swear by an eating window of 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., but if you love your morning runs, this won't work as well for you. You may need to try switching to a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eating window so you can fit in a post-workout protein shake.

Hydrate. Just because you're going an extended period without eating does not mean you should skimp on water! "For somebody who's intermittent fasting, something that's really crucial is to make sure that if they're going to do fasted cardio, they are hydrated," Schehr says. Try to consume at least 72 ounces of water per day—more if you're sweating a lot.

Use electrolytes. Low-calorie options like coconut water or natural sports drinks can help ensure your body gets electrolyte replenishment without breaking your fast.

Vary your workouts. It's helpful for your body to do a mix of strength training and cardio to build muscle while also blasting fat. This can help you on your IF schedule, too. On days when you can fit in a morning workout, focus on cardio, and on days when you need to hit the gym in the evening, strength training is your BFF. When you're feeling super depleted, skip your workout or try yoga or Pilates instead.

Listen to your body. Ultimately, the best workout plan for you is the one that makes you feel strong and rejuvenated rather than exhausted. "Our body's indication of what's best for us is what's going to make us feel better," Schehr explains. Don't push yourself to the point of exhaustion just so you can get in that spin class four times per week.