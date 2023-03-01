The question of how to comfort someone can usually be answered by the person you're trying to comfort themselves. And in fact, according to somatic therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., it's a good idea to ask, because everyone finds comfort in different things.

"The first step is to stay curious and ask how someone is feeling, and make sure they are open to being comforted," she explains, adding that some people use co-regulation to soothe themselves, where others prefer to regulate on their own without the presence of others.

From there, you can ask about what might feel best.

And as certified couples' therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC, previously told mindbodygreen, you want to approach the conversation delicately and sensitively as well. Open with phrases like, "'I've been thinking about you and wondering how you are,' 'I care about you and want to be here for you,' and 'Is there any special way I can support you right now that I might not be aware of?'" she suggests.