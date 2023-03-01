As Richmond notes, some people will find more comfort and soothing in somatic, body-based practices like walking, doing yoga, or going for a hike. Any of these would be great options to suggest to your friend to help them get out of their head and into their body. And when it comes to somatic practices, you don't have to use words; you can just ask them if they want to take a quiet stroll with you. (Some people may even prefer a chance to move their body and not have to speak.)