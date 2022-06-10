Add Me To The List Of 22,000 People Already Obsessed With This Kitchen Essential

Even though I was ready to invest in an expensive food processor, I still wanted to feel like I was getting the most bang for my buck. I wanted an option that was efficient yet relatively affordable, and my research led me to the Hamilton Beach Stack and Snap Food Processor. I was sold by more than 20,000 positive ratings for the $60 appliance, and haven't looked back since.

Not only does this food processor do the difficult job of puréeing larger foods that the typical blender cannot—thanks to sharp stainless steel blades—but it's also fitted for interchangeable blade discs. These inserts allow me to slice, shred, cube, and chop vegetables for the fastest meal prep of my life. Whenever I'm feeling too lazy to deal with a bunch of unprepped produce, this feature is a lifesaver for me.

Of course, the processor itself still packs plenty of power. Pulverizing frozen bananas is one of the most difficult tests for an appliance, yet this one delivers creamy vegan nice cream every single time. (I recommend this chocolate collagen recipe.) In fact, it's the only tool I trust with the task of blending giant frozen bananas without the 450-watt motor burning out, aka emitting an awful burning rubber scent.

My only complaint about the food processor? Like any multi-piece device, it takes a while to scrub clean. I already hate washing dishes, but I'll submit myself to a few extra minutes of scrubbing each day for the creamy hummus, delicious vegan sauces, and thick smoothies this appliance churns out. (Besides, all that dishwashing might be supporting my brain health, according to neurologists.)