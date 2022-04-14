“One of the foundations for healthy, strong hair is making sure that you have the right protein and moisture balance,” says Twine. Finding moisturizers is perhaps an easier venture: Simply pick your favorite oil or hydrating conditioner. “A lot of people don't know how to solve the protein part of it,” she says. “And protein is the building block for creating resiliency within your hair, which is the ability to resist breakage from pulling or tugging.”

You can read more about protein treatments for hair here, but generally, you’ll want to look for products with buzzwords like keratin, biotin, hydrolyzed quinoa, amino acids, bond-building, or silk protein. Or, you can create Twine’s favorite DIY rice water rinse: “Growing up, one of the remedies we used at home was a rice water repair treatment. Basically take rice and soak it in water overnight, then strain out that water, put it in a spray bottle, and spray down your hair.” We have another tutorial here, if you’d like a full how-to, or you can leverage the power of rice protein with Briogeo’s Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment.

Rice water contains antioxidants, minerals, and amino acids (there’s the protein component!), as well as an active called inositol, which studies have shown helps mend and repair hair. You just don’t want to overdo it—as Twine mentioned, hair needs a balance of protein and moisture. “Too much protein is not a good thing, and too much moisture is not a good thing. Making sure you have that right combination is key,” she says.