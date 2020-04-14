That's because our digestive systems support a number of processes in the body—including how we make and manufacture the majority of our neurotransmitters. Some of these neurotransmitters—chemical messengers in the brain—are responsible for mood regulation, such as seratonin and dopamine. Many of these digestive processes are affected by probiotics, or the good bacteria that live in our gut.

Supporting a healthy gut health begins with eating an anti-inflammatory diet, with low levels of gluten and dairy. I also recommend a probiotic supplement with specific targeted strains to support your gut, in addition to increasing good fats, like olive oil, coconut oil, or ghee.* Finally, fermented foods like kombucha and kefir naturally contain probiotic bacteria.

When anxiety, persists, though, and interferes with your quality of life, medications or other interventions may be the next step with the support and advice from your doctor.

As we all continue to ride the ups and downs of dealing with a pandemic, keep these strategies in mind. I know that we will all ultimately be okay—but right now we need the strength, endurance, and self-compassion to get through this unprecedented and historic journey that is truly testing all of us.