Probiotics: While Sonpal says he already gets plenty of certain strains of probiotics through yogurt, he wants to increase the diversity in his sources. Adding more fermented foods and drinks, like kimchi, kombucha, miso, and tempeh could do the trick. Taking a high-quality probiotic supplement daily is also a good insurance policy for your gut health, too.*

Prebiotics: Less-thought-of, but equally important are prebiotics. These unique fibers "bolster the good bacteria so they can push the bad bacteria out," Sonpal explains. Prebiotics can be found in foods like apples, sauerkraut, asparagus, garlic, onion, leafy greens, artichokes, and green bananas, to name a few.

Antioxidants: "The role for antioxidants is vast," Sonpal tells mbg. "Primarily, for their protective role against oxidative stress that occurs through general day-to-day activities." Good sources of antioxidants include berries, salmon, spinach, red bell peppers, dark chocolate, and turmeric, which Sonpal says he will likely incorporate into his tea. Increasing intake of turmeric supports healthy inflammatory pathways, overall, and also in the gut, he says.* "[I am a person] who comes from India, [and] turmeric is a big part of our culture," Sonpal adds.