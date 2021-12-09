 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Are The Gut-Friendly Habits This Gastroenterologist Is Focusing On Now

The Are The Gut-Friendly Habits This Gastroenterologist Is Focusing On Now

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Person With Arms Crossed Over Stomach

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

December 9, 2021 — 10:01 AM

With a new year quickly approaching (seriously, how did we get here?), it's possible that the idea of healthy habits have drifted in and out of your mind. And since we never recommend overhauling your entire routine to begin a new one (that's pretty much a recipe for goal-setting disaster), why not start adopting a few attainable, and healthy habits now? Whatever makes resolution season easier, no?

One important place to start is with the gut. So, here are some of the gut-friendly habits gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, M.D., plans to adopt right now—you know, in case you need some new year inspiration.

1. Paying attention to nutrition. 

In the coming year, Sonpal plans to be more mindful of his own food choices by following a 16:8 intermittent fasting regimen and incorporating more probiotics, prebiotics, and antioxidants into his dishes. Here's what that might look like:

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

Probiotics: While Sonpal says he already gets plenty of certain strains of probiotics through yogurt, he wants to increase the diversity in his sources. Adding more fermented foods and drinks, like kimchi, kombucha, miso, and tempeh could do the trick. Taking a high-quality probiotic supplement daily is also a good insurance policy for your gut health, too.*

Prebiotics: Less-thought-of, but equally important are prebiotics. These unique fibers "bolster the good bacteria so they can push the bad bacteria out," Sonpal explains. Prebiotics can be found in foods like apples, sauerkraut, asparagus, garlic, onion, leafy greens, artichokes, and green bananas, to name a few. 

Antioxidants: "The role for antioxidants is vast," Sonpal tells mbg. "Primarily, for their protective role against oxidative stress that occurs through general day-to-day activities." Good sources of antioxidants include berries, salmon, spinach, red bell peppers, dark chocolate, and turmeric, which Sonpal says he will likely incorporate into his tea. Increasing intake of turmeric supports healthy inflammatory pathways, overall, and also in the gut, he says.* "[I am a person] who comes from India, [and] turmeric is a big part of our culture," Sonpal adds.

Advertisement

2. Moving every single day.

The overarching stress of "having to work out" actually discourages most people from doing it. With a general shift of working out from home within the past year or so, Sonpal learned that "you can get a 20-minute workout at home, every day, in the privacy of your own basement, while reruns of Schitt's Creek play in the background." Sounds not only doable, but also super enjoyable.

Rather than setting lofty fitness resolutions, Sonpal is, and urges you, to simply commit to daily movement. Going for a walk, taking a few downward dogs, or playing recreational sports are all effective ways to sneak in exercise.

3. Managing stress.

Though the stress hormone cortisol has its benefits, "too much of a quote-unquote good thing, is not such a good thing," he states. And because gut health and mental health are so interconnected, limiting stress may support healthy digestion, promote regularity, and ease bloat.

"Exercise, yoga, therapy, mental health exercises, sex—do whatever it is that you need to do to reduce that emotional burden," Sonpal advises.

probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

6 Biohacking Tips This Expert Swears By For A Longer & Healthier Life

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
6 Biohacking Tips This Expert Swears By For A Longer & Healthier Life
Integrative Health

Only 10% Of People Are This Sleep Type — What It Means If You're One Of Them

Sarah Regan
Only 10% Of People Are This Sleep Type — What It Means If You're One Of Them
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm: 4 Natural Ways To Help Facial Asymmetry & Uneven Aging

Jason Wachob
I'm A Holistic Derm: 4 Natural Ways To Help Facial Asymmetry & Uneven Aging
Spirituality

This Sign Is Like A Green Light For Romance & New Beginnings

Sarah Regan
This Sign Is Like A Green Light For Romance & New Beginnings
Nature

If You Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Your Sleep Could Be Suffering

Emma Loewe
If You Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Your Sleep Could Be Suffering
Recipes

This Make-Ahead Breakfast Is An Easy Way To Start Your Day With Antioxidants

Eliza Sullivan
This Make-Ahead Breakfast Is An Easy Way To Start Your Day With Antioxidants
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Vitamin D Supplements Can Impact Fertility: True Or False? An Expert Explains

Jamie Schneider
Vitamin D Supplements Can Impact Fertility: True Or False? An Expert Explains
Beauty

How This Actress & Beauty Influencer Gets Her Skin To Be That Good

Alexandra Engler
How This Actress & Beauty Influencer Gets Her Skin To Be That Good
Personal Growth

What "Self-Care" Really Means & 37 Ways To Practice It Daily

Sarah Regan
What "Self-Care" Really Means & 37 Ways To Practice It Daily
Beauty

This Concealer Hack Naturally Lifts The Face & Brightens Dark Circles

Jamie Schneider
This Concealer Hack Naturally Lifts The Face & Brightens Dark Circles
Integrative Health

This Specific Type Of Grain Is A+ For Blood Sugar Balance, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
This Specific Type Of Grain Is A+ For Blood Sugar Balance, Study Says
Personal Growth

Only 2% Of The Population Has This Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 2% Of The Population Has This Personality Type — Do You?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gut-friendly-habits-a-gastroenterologist-is-focusing-on
probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!