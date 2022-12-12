If you’re looking to make big breakthroughs, take creative leaps, or expand life in some way, your home can help you to reach this next level. In feng shui, all abundance and growth begin with light, flowing, harmonious energy at home.

One of the most practical ways to keep the energy high around you is to do a simple "home detox," tackling toxins that accumulate inside spaces. The allergens, dust, mold, and germs that gather in your home can be irritating, and they weigh on the energy of your space. In my work as a Feng Shui Master, I've seen how the simplest detox tips can help level up any home environment.