5 Sneaky Bedroom Irritants That Could Be Sabotaging Your Deep Sleep

When Sophia Ruan Gushée, author of A to Z of D-Toxing, began the process of detoxing her home environment, the bedroom was on the top of her to-clean list. "I think it's the most important part of the home to consider," Gushée tells mbg. "If you are an average person who spends about a third of their life sleeping in their bedroom, or spending time in their bedroom, it's a high-impact area."

And though the healthy home expert admits that sleep is her "greatest weakness," she's noticed that making a few key changes in her bedroom have helped her out tremendously. Here's the routine that she recommends for clearing the air in your bedroom so you can rest a bit easier.