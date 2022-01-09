When we asked environmental toxin expert and certified holistic health coach Lara Adler about keeping home air fresh during chilly winters, she had one majorly helpful tip that only takes a few minutes.

The routine? Open up one window (it doesn't have to be open very wide but more than a crack), then move to the next nearest window and open that one up too. Work your way around your entire home, opening up every window. When they're all open, go back to the first window and close it. Then, close the second one you opened, and so on, until all your windows are closed again.

And voilà—your home's air should get a quick refresh, without ever getting too unbearably chilly (or hard on your heating bill). Adler says just a few minutes of open windows can do wonders for our home's circulation and overall air quality. And given that keeping windows constantly closed can result in a buildup of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), allergens, and other irritants, it's well worth it to get some fresh air in.