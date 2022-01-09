 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
A Hack For Keeping Your Home's Air Fresh All Winter, From An Environmental Toxins Expert

A Hack For Keeping Your Home's Air Fresh All Winter, From An Environmental Toxins Expert

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Young woman in blue shirt opening curtains looking out the window in the morning in the room, cloudy day in the city

Image by Valeriy_G / iStock

January 9, 2022 — 11:26 AM

As winter weather sets in and we crank up the heat for the season, the air in our homes can quickly become stale, and maybe even a little musty. It's no secret that breathing in fresh air is important to overall health, so how do we get it in the wintertime? We asked an expert, and her hack couldn't be easier.

A toxin expert's routine for getting fresh air in winter.

Health Coach Certification

A best-in-class, board certified curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to healing.

journaling on a sunny desk

When we asked environmental toxin expert and certified holistic health coach Lara Adler about keeping home air fresh during chilly winters, she had one majorly helpful tip that only takes a few minutes.

The routine? Open up one window (it doesn't have to be open very wide but more than a crack), then move to the next nearest window and open that one up too. Work your way around your entire home, opening up every window. When they're all open, go back to the first window and close it. Then, close the second one you opened, and so on, until all your windows are closed again.

And voilà—your home's air should get a quick refresh, without ever getting too unbearably chilly (or hard on your heating bill). Adler says just a few minutes of open windows can do wonders for our home's circulation and overall air quality. And given that keeping windows constantly closed can result in a buildup of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), allergens, and other irritants, it's well worth it to get some fresh air in.

Advertisement

Tips to keep in mind.

Adler recommends doing this routine periodically to allow for fresh air flow, and adds that if it's tolerable wherever you are, you can also keep one window slightly cracked at all times.

In addition to that, she says air filtration systems can definitely help with air quality but adds you want to make sure you get one that filters both VOCs and particulate matter, such as dust.

Last but not least on the home air-quality front: Always open your windows if you're cooking with a gas stove, Adler says, to prevent indoor air pollution.

The bottom line.

When we're cooped up inside all day—with the heat on, no less—there's more opportunity for dust and other allergens to settle in our homes. We still need fresh air, even when it's cold outside. So, if you notice the air quality in your home is seemingly subpar, go ahead and open up those windows one by one and feel the difference right away.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

How This Hairstylists Revives Flat Hair In Just One Simple Step

Alexandra Engler
How This Hairstylists Revives Flat Hair In Just One Simple Step
Home

Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?

Sarah Regan
Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?
Functional Food

I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time

Heather Finley, M.S., R.D.
I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time
Integrative Health

I Study Centenarians & This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity

Jamie Schneider
I Study Centenarians & This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
Integrative Health

3 Immune-Supporting Habits Experts Say Are Nonnegotiable This Year

Abby Moore
3 Immune-Supporting Habits Experts Say Are Nonnegotiable This Year
Healthy Weight

An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Chances Are, You've Been Duped By This Strange Mental Phenomenon

Julia Guerra
Chances Are, You've Been Duped By This Strange Mental Phenomenon
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Deficiency Is Linked To Higher Oxidative Stress, New Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Deficiency Is Linked To Higher Oxidative Stress, New Study Reveals
Recipes

5 Delicious Recipes That Can Support Your Body’s Natural Detox

Eliza Sullivan
5 Delicious Recipes That Can Support Your Body’s Natural Detox
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Want You To Take Things Extra Slow This Week

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Want You To Take Things Extra Slow This Week
Integrative Health

Thrill-Seekers Love Spice + Other Strange Links Between Personality & Diet

Sarah Regan
Thrill-Seekers Love Spice + Other Strange Links Between Personality & Diet
Healthy Weight

The Harmful Myth About Midlife & Weight Gain This MD Wants To Debunk ASAP

Kyrin Dunston, M.D.
The Harmful Myth About Midlife & Weight Gain This MD Wants To Debunk ASAP
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-keep-your-homes-air-fresh-this-winter-winter

Your article and new folder have been saved!