There's lots of talk about switching over to nontoxic pans these days, and while the experts agreed that it's important, they add that the way you care for your cookware is even more essential.

Caroline Blazovsky, the founder of My Healthy Home, says it's her "biggest pet peeve" when people shell out for new pans but continue to clean them with dish soap laden with chemicals that will eventually make their way into food.

This is common, seeing as a whopping 56.3% of dish soaps tested by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) scored a D or F safety rating. (They contain ingredients that either haven't been tested for safety or have been associated with respiratory irritation, skin allergies, or other toxicity concerns.)

"Make sure you're using dish soap and dishwashing tablets that are certified by the EWG and don't have these chemical compounds in them," Blazovsky recommends.