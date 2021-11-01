This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood

Indeed, one study in the North American Journal of Psychology on the effects of peppermint and cinnamon found that the smell of cinnamon not only enhances motivation, performance, and alertness, but also might decrease fatigue and serve as a central nervous system stimulant.

And with the addition of roses to this potpourri, there's also a relaxing effect at play. According to another small study done in 2009, participants who smelled rose essential oil showed a significant decrease in breathing rate and blood pressure compared to the placebo group, with participants also rating themselves as calmer and more relaxed afterwards.