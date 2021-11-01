 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
This Stovetop Potpourri Will Fill Your Home With Fall's Best Scents

This Stovetop Potpourri Will Fill Your Home With Fall's Best Scents

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood

Image by Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy

November 1, 2021 — 13:03 PM

Who doesn't love the smells of fall? It's warming while somehow crisp, with a hint of spice—and that's exactly what you'll get with this stovetop potpourri recipe from spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. If you want your home to smell like you're inside a chai latte (yum), here's how to make it.

Fall-inspired stovetop potpourri recipe:

What you'll need:
  • 4 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 tbsp whole clove 
  • 8 cardamom pods
  • 8 star anise pods
  • 1 tbsp fennel seed
  • 1/4 cup rose petals 
  • A pinch of black pepper
Method:
  1. Combine your ingredients in a medium saucepan and fill with water
  2. Simmer on low and enjoy the scents of fall
Tips:
  • Top off your saucepan with more water as needed.
  • Adjust the recipe as you like, depending on your scent preferences. You can add things like orange peels, vanilla extract, nutmeg and more!
  • Keep the potpourri on your lowest setting to prevent it from boiling and leave the lid off to allow the smell to fill up your home.
Advertisement

What are the benefits?

Aside from simply making your home smell amazing, this potpourri may have some therapeutic benefits as well, according to Koya. "Science shows cinnamon can help mood just by smelling it," she tells mbg.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Turn your passion into a purpose.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Indeed, one study in the North American Journal of Psychology on the effects of peppermint and cinnamon found that the smell of cinnamon not only enhances motivation, performance, and alertness, but also might decrease fatigue and serve as a central nervous system stimulant.

And with the addition of roses to this potpourri, there's also a relaxing effect at play. According to another small study done in 2009, participants who smelled rose essential oil showed a significant decrease in breathing rate and blood pressure compared to the placebo group, with participants also rating themselves as calmer and more relaxed afterwards.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

Whether you're hosting and want your home to smell extra appealing, or you just want to enjoy the scents of fall for yourself, whip up this potpourri. In no time, your home is sure to smell like a chai-inspired dream.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

3 Underrated Hacks For Enhancing A Dewy Glow Year-Round*

Alexandra Engler
3 Underrated Hacks For Enhancing A Dewy Glow Year-Round*
Beauty

I'm A Gut Health Expert & Here's How I Eat For My Skin

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Gut Health Expert & Here's How I Eat For My Skin
Spirituality

Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween

Sarah Regan
Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween
Beauty

The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*
Spirituality

This Is The Week For A Relationship Talk (Before It's Too Late), Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
This Is The Week For A Relationship Talk (Before It's Too Late), Astrologers Say
Love

Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means

Julie Nguyen
Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist

Jamie Schneider
Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist
Routines

Level-Up Your Core Workouts With These Unique 10 Plank Variations

Kristine Thomason
Level-Up Your Core Workouts With These Unique 10 Plank Variations
Recipes

From Soups To Sorbet: Our Top 10 Vegan Recipes Of 2021 (So Far)

Eliza Sullivan
From Soups To Sorbet: Our Top 10 Vegan Recipes Of 2021 (So Far)
Love

2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel

Sarah Regan
2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel
Beauty

Is Your Breakout Actually Just Your Skin "Purging?" How To Tell

Andrea Jordan
Is Your Breakout Actually Just Your Skin "Purging?" How To Tell
Recipes

You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast

Jamie Schneider
You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fall-inspired-stovetop-potpourri

Your article and new folder have been saved!