The Supplement Experts Swear By For Glowing & Vibrant Skin*
Here at mindbodgreen beauty, we’ve always believed that skin care starts internally. While yes, we value topical care and understand its vital place in the beauty convo—we also know that no super-powered cream or treatment is going to replace the good that comes from taking care of your body. This is why we believe in taking care of yourself (and your skin!) in ways big and small. For us—and for many of the experts in our community—that means helping your body with supplementation.*
But for skin care supplements in particular, it can be hard to know where to turn. There are, after all, so many on the market that promise unparalleled results. (They can’t all be that good, right?) Well, we believe that at least one is: mindbodygreen cellular beauty + is a one-of-a-kind cosmeceutical supplement deeply rooted in research, to support inner beauty for your outer glow.*
We’re not kidding: There is no other skin supplement that combines these four premium, curated, science-backed botanicals and bioactives in one product.
cellular beauty+
Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*
The formula blends together four targeted ingredients that help your skin at the cellular level. There’s astaxanthin, an ingredient that’s clinically shown to protect skin cells and help preserve the collagen layer.* Additionally, we included pomegranate whole fruit extract to promote cellular resilience—and it has anti-inflammatory properties for healthy aging, such as skin photoprotection from UV damage.* Ubiquinol—the most bioavailable, bioactive form of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)—a necessary tool for cellular energy production and healthy skin.* Finally, there are the much beloved phytoceramides, which have been clinically shown to reduce wrinkles, while significantly improving natural levels of skin hydration.*
That’s why several beauty and well-being experts have put their backing in the product: it’s an honest, hard-working formula that delivers results.*
1. "A lifelong tool for me to maximize my cellular beauty potential."*
"Sustainable and clean beauty products rooted in science are important to me, but hard to find. This is why I personally love the new cellular beauty+ formula. There is nothing like it on the market. The four high-quality ingredients and their dosing are informed by clinical studies. This unique combination simultaneously supports my skin barrier, moisture, texture and glow - from the inside out! This smart beauty supplement will be a lifelong tool for me to maximize my cellular beauty potential."* — Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, Board-Certified Doctor of Chinese Medicine & Licensed Acupuncturist
2. “This formula is next-level and keeps me feeling and looking youthful.”*
"Recently I’ve been starting my day with cellular beauty+ and I’ve noticed improvements in my skin. Because I am an actor, author, and motivational speaker, it’s so important that I look and feel my best - whether I’m on set shooting The Good Doctor or trying to keep up with my 5-year-old son. That’s why I’m thrilled I found cellular beauty+. I’m all about the skin benefits; this new formula is next-level and keeps me feeling and looking youthful!"* — Hill Harper, actor, bestselling author & philanthropist
3. “mindbodygreen is leading the pack with this formula.”
"Fueling my day with high quality ingredients is so important—especially as a mom of four. And as an Ironman champion and 66-time ironman finisher, choosing quality ingredients in my supplements is nonnegotiable. Pretty soon after trying cellular beauty+, I noticed a huge difference - I had that natural glow thanks to all of the rejuvenating properties of the new formula. mindbodygreen is leading the pack with this formula."* — Hillary Biscay, Ultraman World Champion & Ironman Champion
4. “The combined ingredients tend to skin at the cellular level."*
“I have talked at length about how my skin care routine—and my relationship with my skin—has been a journey: One that went from deep misunderstanding to considerate care from all angles. My best skin days (which, entering my 30s, I believe I’m currently in) only came when I became kinder to myself, went internal, and got smarter about the sort of ingredients I was feeding it. That’s why I love the formula behind mindbodygreen’s cellular beauty+. The combined ingredients tend to skin at the cellular level, providing protection, rejuvenation, and support day-in-and-day-out. With these four premium and curated bioactives, I know I’m only getting the best quality in doses that are clinically shown to enhance skin elasticity, smooth wrinkles, and support my barrier.”* — Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty Director
5. "Equal parts innovative, premium and science-backed."
"This cosmeceutical supplement is equal parts innovative, premium, and science-backed. cellular beauty+ approaches skin care and health from the inside out, because healthy skin starts with and relies on daily cellular rejuvenation. I'm proactive about skin care and protection from UV damage. Along with phytoceramides, this formula ups your antioxidant game with a potent trio: ubiquinol CoQ10, pomegranate whole fruit extract, and astaxanthin. The plant bioactives in cellular beauty+ are clinically shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness, while reducing wrinkles and fine lines. Yes, all of that, please and thank you."* — Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N., mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
6. "This beauty supplement is expertly formulated to rejuvenate my skin from multiple angles."*
"The additional stressors of the past year plus have aged me. Can you relate? As an entrepreneur and mom of two, I don't have time to fuss with a complex beauty regimen or surface-level approach. In my 40's, nurturing beauty from within in a low-lift and holistic way is what I need. That's why I love cellular beauty+ and its thoughtful new formula. This targeted and science-backed beauty supplement is expertly formulated to rejuvenate my skin from multiple angles. From hydrating and smoothing my skin, to combating wrinkles and upping my antioxidant game, these four premium ingredients are truly rejuvenating me from the inside out."* — Colleen Wachob, mbg Co-Founder and Co-CEO