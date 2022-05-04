I'm An Energy Specialist: 3 Easy Ways To Feel Less Tired On A Daily Basis

3 Easy Ways To Feel Less Tired On A Daily Basis, From An Energy Specialist
Raise your hand if your energy levels are a bit slacking right now. If you’re here, we’ll go ahead and assume you could use some extra help perking up. While it’s common to hit a 3 p.m. slump during a busy work day, that doesn’t mean you must succumb to an extra cup (or three…) of coffee to feel awake and energized all day long—in fact, that extra hit of caffeine might not be so swell for your blood sugar.
Rather, energy specialist Ari Whitten, author of Eat For Energy, suggests some proactive (and unexpected) measures on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, check out his tips to increase your vitality long-term.
1. Saunas.
“The research on sauna use is just mind blowing,” says Whitten. Take this study, which shows that participants who stayed in a 140 degree Fahrenheit sauna for 15 minutes, five times a week, reported significantly increased energy levels, as well as a calmer, more positive mood. And on a broader scale, research has shown that sauna bathing four to seven times per week enhanced longevity by 40 percent. “It's very powerful stuff,” Whitten declares. “I'm a huge fan of sauna use.”
This all begs the question: How long should you spend in a sweaty sauna to reap the benefits? Well, we need more research to nail down a specific number, but according to the data we have, it seems that more is more—says Whitten, there hasn’t been a plateau effect quite yet. According to research by cardiologist Jari Laukkanen, M.D., Ph.D., participants who sauna bathed four to seven times per week had increased longevity compared to those who used the sauna two to three times per week. In other words: “The more you do it and the longer you do it, the more benefits you get,” says Whitten.
Of course, you only spend as much time in the sauna as you can tolerate, whether that’s 15 minutes or 40 minutes—know your limits.
2. Exercise.
When it comes to energy levels, mitochondrial health is paramount. Your mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, which means they supply energy to every single cell. If your mitochondria are weak and struggling, you won’t feel your best—simple as that.
So what strengthens your mitochondria, you ask? According to Whitten, you’ll want to treat your mitochondria just like your muscles. “Mitochondria are stimulated and challenged by exposure to hormetic stress,” he explains, or short, intermittent bursts of certain stressors (like exercise).
“Just like lifting weights is a challenge to your muscles, [exercise] challenges your mitochondria and stimulates them to grow,” Whitten notes. In terms of the best exercise for your mitochondrial health, many experts are quick to praise high-intensity interval training (HIIT), as your muscles are briefly starved for oxygen (hypoxia), which stimulates the production of mitochondria. Although, any exercise that challenges you is a good place to start, says Whitten.
3. Breath holds.
If you’re feeling pretty beat, jumping into a quick 15 minutes HIIT workout likely doesn’t sound too appealing. Great news: You can experience hormetic stress in a variety of ways (we’ve outlined them all here), including breathwork practices. “[Breathwork] practices are the single fastest and most powerful way to improve energy levels,” Whitten explains.
Again, intermittent hypoxia (or brief moments of oxygen hunger) can strategically stress your mitochondria and stimulate their growth. Whitten suggests some simple breath holds: “You start with something very gentle, maybe a couple of breath holds where you’re holding an inhale only holding for 15 or 20 seconds, and then you can work your way up,” he explains. Or you can try your hand at fire-breathing, where you breathe in and out through the nose, quickly pumping the belly, for about 30 to 50 breaths.
There’s no shortage of breathwork exercises for you to try—here are seven of our favorites, if you’re curious. “There's a lot you can work towards, but if you do it even for a month, I've seen really dramatic transformations in people's energy levels just from this one practice,” Whitten adds.
The takeaway.
To feel more vibrant and energetic long-term, Whitten suggests prioritizing mitochondrial health in your daily life. The good news? Plenty of simple methods can help increase energy at the cellular level, which can help you feel more vibrant long-term.
