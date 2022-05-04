I'm An Energy Specialist: 3 Easy Ways To Feel Less Tired On A Daily Basis

“The research on sauna use is just mind blowing,” says Whitten. Take this study, which shows that participants who stayed in a 140 degree Fahrenheit sauna for 15 minutes, five times a week, reported significantly increased energy levels, as well as a calmer, more positive mood. And on a broader scale, research has shown that sauna bathing four to seven times per week enhanced longevity by 40 percent. “It's very powerful stuff,” Whitten declares. “I'm a huge fan of sauna use.”

This all begs the question: How long should you spend in a sweaty sauna to reap the benefits? Well, we need more research to nail down a specific number, but according to the data we have, it seems that more is more—says Whitten, there hasn’t been a plateau effect quite yet. According to research by cardiologist Jari Laukkanen, M.D., Ph.D., participants who sauna bathed four to seven times per week had increased longevity compared to those who used the sauna two to three times per week. In other words: “The more you do it and the longer you do it, the more benefits you get,” says Whitten.

Of course, you only spend as much time in the sauna as you can tolerate, whether that’s 15 minutes or 40 minutes—know your limits.