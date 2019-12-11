I'm An Energy Healer & This Is How I Quickly Raise Good Vibes
Everything around us is made up of energy—a lesson you probably learned in high school physics class. As an energy healer, it's my job to study the body's subtle energy systems.
Most people can feel the vibration or "vibes" of people right away. When you're around certain folks, you can sense their heaviness, denseness, and negativity right away. (You might even pick up some of it and walk away feeling sad or depleted yourself for no apparent reason.) Conversely, people who feel good and energetically light can leave you full of positivity and joy.
The same goes for physical spaces. Let's say you walk into a room where there was just an argument. The energy might feel dense and make you want to turn around right away. The beach, on the other hand, has an energy that is more clear thanks to the salt from the water, the moving air, and the openness of the space.
I'm passionate about giving people tools for clearing their energy—so much so that I wrote a book called Clear Your Way Home that's all about energetic hygiene and maintenance. Here are seven of my favorite practices for clearing your energy and raising your vibration quickly and step-by-step guides for doing them effectively:
1. Take a bath with Epsom salts.
Have you ever gone for a swim in the ocean? Bathing in an Epsom salt bath for 20 minutes can lead to a similar natural catharsis. Light candles, play soft music, and use essential oils (but steer clear of anything minty, cinnamony, or any scent on this list) to create a multisensory experience. If you don't have a bathtub, soak your feet instead. I've found that when I take a bath, I watch my stress, worries, and tension wash down the drain.
2. Pay attention to the breath.
We often don't pay enough attention to our breath, which can lead to a shallow breathing pattern. Taking five conscious, deep inhales through the nose and five deep exhales through the mouth can help calm your nervous system and release feel-good chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, which tell your body to go into rest-and-repair mode. Here's what to keep in mind as you're breathing:
- Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
- Take a deep breath in through your nose to the count of five. Your hand on your abdomen should rise higher than your hand on your chest. This ensures that you are drawing air into the bottom part of your lungs.
- Slowly exhale through your mouth to the count of five or more. Make sure you empty your lungs completely by gently contracting your stomach muscles.
- Keep repeating this inhalation and exhalation at least five times. Feel free to do this practice several times a day, especially when you feel anxious or fearful.
3. Run through your favorite yoga flow.
There's a reason yoga has been practiced for thousands of years. It's a total mind, body, and spirit energy healing practice. When you consciously connect to your body and breath in a deliberate way, you are able to release emotion and tension stored in the body. Do whatever type of yoga feels good to you! Here's a primer on 11 major types of yoga.
4. Burn sage around yourself.
One of the ways I clear negative energy out of my immediate surroundings is with sage. Most people think of smudging as something you do in your home, but you can do it to yourself too. Here's a quick primer:
- Collect an abalone shell, bundle of sage, feather, and matches.
- Light the sage with a wooden match, and then blow out the flame. Allow the smoke to rise up out of the container as the sage smolders. Set the intention of the clearing by saying, "May all negative energy be released. I invite only positive energy to remain."
- Disperse the smoke throughout your energy field by starting in the front of your body at your feet.
- Move in an upward motion, moving the sage back and forth in front of you, from your feet all the way up over your head. Use the feather to fan the smoke toward you. If someone can do the back of you, that is ideal.
- Make sure you keep the sage burning over the shell. Safely extinguish the embers of the burning sage or allow it to burn itself out.
5. Visualize negative energy leaving your body.
You always wash your face and brush your teeth to prepare the body for bed, so why not do the same thing for your energy? We take on so much during the course of the day—a lot of which isn't even ours. I recommend spending five minutes before bed visualizing any negative energy leaving your body, as if it's water draining out of you. Here is my more detailed step-by-step visualization to try before bed.
6. Call on crystals.
Crystals play an important role in enhancing my daily life because I believe that they raise the vibration of everything. My suggestion is to go to a local crystal store and notice what you are drawn to. Once you read about the supposed benefits of the stones that stick out to you, you might be surprised to learn that it's exactly what you've been needing! You can then carry the crystal with you, place it over your seven major chakra points, or wear as jewelry. Make sure to smudge your crystals from time to time to clear any heavy energy that has built up on them.
7. Try a grounding technique.
In spirituality, it's common to hear about people who want to open and activate their third-eye chakra and crown chakra to connect to higher realms. But if your energy is not grounded into the Earth, you'll be unable to move forward with your dreams. To take inspired action toward the future, we must first be rooted in the present moment. Use this technique to root and ground down anytime you need to feel more stable:
- Stand in a comfortable position with your hands at your sides, bare feet on the ground, and eyes closed. This is best done outside, but if you don't have access to grass, you can do it inside too. Or, do it outside with shoes on!
- Take three deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth.
- Visualize yourself strongly anchored to the ground, as if your body is a dense tree trunk growing out through your feet.
- Feel the energy of your body breaking through the ground (or floor) and, through the crust, mantle, and core of the Earth.
- See yourself tapping into the energy at the center of the Earth. This energy is cleansing, healing, and restorative.
- Now consciously pull this energy up back toward you through the core, mantle, and crust of the Earth. See this energy as any color you wish.
- As you inhale, draw this energy up into your whole body. Start with your feet first, and send this energy all the way up to your head.
- As you exhale, send this energy back through from your head and through the rest of your body into the crust, mantle, and core of the Earth.
- Repeat this drawing-up and sending-down of energy three times. Breathe in, pull up. Breathe out, release back.
