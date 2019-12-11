Everything around us is made up of energy—a lesson you probably learned in high school physics class. As an energy healer, it's my job to study the body's subtle energy systems.

Most people can feel the vibration or "vibes" of people right away. When you're around certain folks, you can sense their heaviness, denseness, and negativity right away. (You might even pick up some of it and walk away feeling sad or depleted yourself for no apparent reason.) Conversely, people who feel good and energetically light can leave you full of positivity and joy.

The same goes for physical spaces. Let's say you walk into a room where there was just an argument. The energy might feel dense and make you want to turn around right away. The beach, on the other hand, has an energy that is more clear thanks to the salt from the water, the moving air, and the openness of the space.

I'm passionate about giving people tools for clearing their energy—so much so that I wrote a book called Clear Your Way Home that's all about energetic hygiene and maintenance. Here are seven of my favorite practices for clearing your energy and raising your vibration quickly and step-by-step guides for doing them effectively: