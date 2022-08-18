 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly

Image by Jamie Grill Atlas / Stocksy

August 18, 2022 — 11:08 AM

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*

Why is magnesium helpful for sleep?

First things first: Let's look at the role magnesium plays in sleep, in particular. For one thing, research suggests it may help regulate our circadian rhythm, which subsequently regulates our energy throughout the day—and signals when it's time to go to bed.*

Beyond that, it can also help to directly and positively affect relaxation and sleep architecture, as an agonist of GABA pathways in the brain, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, previously explained.*

And according to functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., "Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium, which is well known for its calming effect that makes for easier and more restful sleep."* Now without further ado, here's how to get more of this soothing mineral.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Snack on nuts & seeds.

Odds are, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium, from pumpkin seeds to cashews to brazil nuts and even sunflower seeds. Noshing on a small handful as you're starting to wind down for the night can help you stay satiated until breakfast, and give you a magnesium boost before bed.

2. Try a magnesium supplement.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

Not in the mood for a bedtime snack? The easiest and most convenient way to reap the sleep benefits of magnesium is to opt for a supplement such as mbg's sleep support+.

Taking two capsules one to two hours before bed provides 120 mg of magnesium bisglycinate, along with relaxing jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA® to promote deep and restorative sleep.* The magnesium glycinate in our formula is the most absorbable form of this mineral (meaning, no mid-night trips to the bathroom) and the amino acid glycine comes with impressive sleep benefits of its own.* Peep 300+ happy reviews from customers using sleep support+ to noticeably improve their sleep night after night.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Grab a banana.

Bananas are another great option for a magnesium-rich bedtime snack, containing high amounts of magnesium, and potassium as well. Both minerals can encourage relaxation, and bonus points if you have your banana with a little nut butter for even more magnesium.

4. Make a tasty magnesium drink.

Magnesium can also be supplemented in powder, liquid, or drink forms, if that sounds more appealing than a snack. Some brands (check out our top picks here) offer tasty powdered blends to whip up a magnesium bevy, though you can also simply add powdered magnesium to a glass of water and drink it down. Just be sure you don't do so too close to bedtime, as you'll likely have to pee afterward!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Munch on some dark chocolate.

And last but not least, if you needed a novel reason to enjoy more dark chocolate, you'll be happy to know it has a pretty good amount of magnesium. Just one ounce has roughly 64 milligrams, which is about 15% of the recommended dietary allowance for men and 20% for women. Remember not to go overboard with this option, however, as dark chocolate does contain some caffeine.

The takeaway.

Keeping our magnesium levels up is important for all aspects of health, sleep included.* Luckily, it's super simple to incorporate more of it into your diet—and nighttime routine.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm An ICU Surgeon & This One Thing Makes A Major Difference In Your Health

Jason Wachob
I'm An ICU Surgeon & This One Thing Makes A Major Difference In Your Health
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Sufficiency Isn’t Easily Achieved — Until Now, Says An Integrative MD

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Sufficiency Isn’t Easily Achieved — Until Now, Says An Integrative MD
Beauty

This Skin Care Ingredient Does More Than You Think, Especially For Aging Skin

Hannah Frye
This Skin Care Ingredient Does More Than You Think, Especially For Aging Skin
Integrative Health

Here's What The Color Of Your Poop Actually Means About Your Health

Merrell Readman
Here's What The Color Of Your Poop Actually Means About Your Health
Recipes

These Nutrient-Dense Red Lentil Burgers Feature An A+ Ingredient For Gut Health

Merrell Readman
These Nutrient-Dense Red Lentil Burgers Feature An A+ Ingredient For Gut Health
Beauty

Stiletto Nail Shape: How To Get The Bold Look + Care Tips For Growth

Hannah Frye
Stiletto Nail Shape: How To Get The Bold Look + Care Tips For Growth
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

You're Probably Using Hair Gel Wrong — Here's How To Apply Crunch-Free

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Using Hair Gel Wrong — Here's How To Apply Crunch-Free
Personal Growth

How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships

Shannon Kaiser
How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships
Love

This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist
Beauty

A Celeb Esthetician Shares 3 Tips To Maximize The Benefits Of A Facial

Jamie Schneider
A Celeb Esthetician Shares 3 Tips To Maximize The Benefits Of A Facial
Travel

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen
I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Integrative Health

If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral

Emma Loewe
If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dont-miss-out-on-magnesium-before-bedheres-how-to-get-it
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!