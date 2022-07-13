OK, But Really: How Can You Tell The Difference Between Bloat & Weight Gain?

Nobody enjoys being bloated: It's confusing and frustrating, not to mention the number it can do on your self-esteem over time. But one thing that's for certain is just because you are bloated does not mean you have gained weight. The two can be differentiated by the time period in which you've noticed changes, and while it can be difficult to pin down the precise cause of bloating, you can use it as an indicator that your body may need a little extra attention. However, with some tweaks to your diet that prioritize balance and a variety of nutrients, alongside a great probiotic, you can keep bloating and general well-being in check.