We all have memories of playing truth or dare on school playgrounds or at middle school sleepovers, but did you ever consider it can make a great game for couples to get to know each other better?

According to certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, playing "dirty truth or dare" as an intentional exercise with your partner can offer an opportunity for closeness, as well as let's you get to know them more deeply and ask questions you might never ask. And the dares? Well they're just plain fun.

And licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D. echoes this point, telling mindbodygreen that playing different games together, such as dirty truth or dare, creates curiosity in a safe way. "It's something outside of you that's giving you the guidance and direction to try things you may have never thought of on your own."

So without further ado, here are 133 dirty truth or dare questions for your next date night.