Get To Know Your Partner Better & Have Some Flirty Fun With These Dirty Truth Or Dare Questions
We all have memories of playing truth or dare on school playgrounds or at middle school sleepovers, but did you ever consider it can make a great game for couples to get to know each other better?
According to certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, playing "dirty truth or dare" as an intentional exercise with your partner can offer an opportunity for closeness, as well as let's you get to know them more deeply and ask questions you might never ask. And the dares? Well they're just plain fun.
And licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D. echoes this point, telling mindbodygreen that playing different games together, such as dirty truth or dare, creates curiosity in a safe way. "It's something outside of you that's giving you the guidance and direction to try things you may have never thought of on your own."
So without further ado, here are 133 dirty truth or dare questions for your next date night.
67 dirty truth questions
- Lights on or lights off?
- Hard and fast, or slow and sensual?
- Dominant or submissive?
- Morning sex or evening sex?
- What's your favorite sex position?
- What's a sex position that you've never tried that you're curious about?
- What's something unexpected that turns you on?
- Which do you enjoy more: oral or penetration?
- Would you rather have average sex every day or amazing sex once a month?
- Would you rather be with someone with no sexual experience or a ton of sexual experience?
- If you could hook up with any celebrity in the world, who would you pick?
- How often do you masturbate?
- What do you fantasize about when you masturbate?
- Do you like porn?
- Would you be interested in watching porn with me?
- What was your hottest sexual experience (before meeting me)?
- Would you ever have sex in a public place?
- Do you like the idea of getting tied up (or tying me up)?
- What's your favorite part about my body?
- Which part of your body do you want me to touch more?
- How do you like to be kissed?
- Do you have any kinks, fetishes, or guilty pleasures?
- What is your dirtiest sexual fantasy?
- What's the hottest memory you have of us?
- What's one thing you've been wanting me to do to you in bed?
- Are you a good girl or a bad girl/boy?
- Are you good at flirting?
- What's one of your go-to "moves"?
- How did you first discover masturbation?
- What love language do you like to receive?
- What love language do you like to give?
- What's one of your weirdest turn-ons?
- Where is the wildest place you've ever had sex?
- How do you define good sex?
- What's your dirtiest fantasy?
- What do you find to be the sexiest part of a man/woman/person's body?
- Do you prefer to make the first move?
- When did you first have sex? How did it go?
- What's on your sexual bucket list?
- What does sexual chemistry mean to you?
- What’s the kinkiest thing you've ever done in bed?
- Do you consider yourself a particularly sexual person?
- Boobs or butt?
- Do you like anal?
- Have you ever hooked up with someone of another gender?
- What’s an attribute or body part that you get lots of compliments on?
- What is your favorite way to be touched?
- What part of my body do you want to explore more?
- If you could relive one of our sexual experiences, which would you choose?
- What do you think it means to be good in bed?
- Sex position that's most likely to make you orgasm?
- What would be a really hot place for us to have sex?
- What's a very ordinary thing that just really turns you on?
- What's your go-to masturbation routine?
- How would you feel about people watching us have sex?
- What would you like to see me dressed in on a special sexual occasion?
- What's your favorite type of foreplay?
- Do you like to be spanked? (Or the idea of spanking me?)
- What are your thoughts on BDSM?
- How do you feel about sex toys?
- If you could only do one sex position for the rest of your life, which one would it be?
- Most inconvenient place you've ever been turned on?
- If you could make three sexy wishes, what would they be?
- What's the naughtiest thing you've ever done?
- Most outrageous sex dream you've ever had?
- On a scale of one to Mount Everest, how high is your sex drive?
- If you could create a sex toy and name it, what would it be?
66 dirty dares
- I dare you to take off my clothes using only your mouth.
- I dare you to do a belly dance.
- I dare you to give me a lap dance.
- I dare you to vacuum the rug naked.
- I dare you to make me a cocktail naked.
- I dare you to lick chocolate syrup off me.
- I dare you to send me a nude.
- I dare you to read smut out loud to me.
- I dare you to send a sext to a random person.
- I dare you to go skinny dipping.
- I dare you to hit on me like we're just meeting for the first time.
- I dare you to tie me up.
- I dare you to let me tie you up.
- I dare you give me a massage.
- I dare you to let me dress you up in a sexy outfit.
- I dare you to put on your sexiest lingerie.
- I dare you to pillow fight me in your underwear.
- I dare you to find the coin in my pocket.
- I dare you to show me the last porn you watched.
- I dare you to fake an orgasm.
- I dare you to pretend to give this banana oral.
- I dare you to passionately make out with that pillow.
- I dare you to act out your favorite sex position with sound effects.
- I dare you to take a body shot off me.
- I dare you to let me take a body shot off of you.
- I dare you to rub massage oil on my butt.
- I dare you to do a pole dance outside on a lamp post.
- I dare you to twerk.
- I dare you to give me a foot massage.
- I dare you to shave my pubic hair.
- I dare you to shave my chest.
- I dare you to let me guide you around the house blindfolded.
- I dare you to guide me around the house while I'm wearing a blindfold.
- I dare you to pretend to work at a phone sex line.
- I dare you to pretend to make an OnlyFans clip.
- I dare you to show me what you want to do to me using only emojis.
- I dare you to make your orgasm face for 30 seconds.
- I dare you to demonstrate how to put on a condom.
- I dare you to send me a sexy voice note from the other room.
- I dare you to put an ice cube in your underwear for 30 seconds.
- I dare you to use finger paint and my body as canvas.
- I dare you to say the raunchiest thing you can think of to me.
- I dare you to kiss me with passion like your life depended on it.
- I dare you to play the rest of this game naked.
- I dare you to strip down to your underwear.
- I dare you to act out an iconic sex scene from a movie.
- I dare you to tell me your wildest sex story.
- I dare you to let me lick whipped cream off of you.
- I dare you to give me a hot wax massage.
- I dare you to let me give you a hot wax massage.
- I dare you to these wear vibrating panties.
- I dare you to try a pick up line on me.
- I dare you to shower with me.
- I dare you to do a nude photoshoot with me as the photographer.
- I dare you to call a phone sex line.
- I dare you to eat fruit sensually.
- I dare you to give me a foot job.
- I dare you to let me give you a foot job.
- I dare you to touch yourself in front of me.
- I dare you to spank me.
- I dare you to use a sex toy on me.
- I dare you to let me use a sex toy on you.
- I dare you to use nipple clamps.
- I dare you to sing me a sexy ballad.
- I dare you to try role play with me.
- I dare you to order something sexy online for us to try together (i.e. massage oil or a new toy)
FAQs:
What is the best dirty dare?
Some of the best dirty dares include daring your partner to take off your clothes using their mouth, do a lap dance, eat fruit sensually, or do chores naked.
What are dirty questions to ask in Truth or Dare?
Some dirty questions to ask in truth or dare include things like, "Morning or evening sex?" "Who's your celebrity hall pass?" "Do you watch porn?" or "Thoughts on BDSM?"
Dare with boyfriend questions?
Dare your boyfriend to do chores naked, lick whipped cream off your body, give you a lap dance, or go skinny dipping.
The takeaway
Whether you're newly dating or have been together for years, every couple can make a little more room for play in their relationship. And with dirty truth or dare, you can have fun, spice things up in the bedroom, and learn more about each other as you play.
