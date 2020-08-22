When a heat wave swings into town, or it's just that point in the summer that you're tired of sweating of a stove or BBQ, it comes the times for cooking-free dinners.

The name of the game when it comes to heat-less dinners is assembly, pairing perfect ingredients to make something that feels like a meal without turning on your oven or stove at all. It's also a great time to dive into your fridge in search of leftovers (that you've already cooked) to repurpose them.

There's a few formulas that bode well for a perfect lazy summer dinner option—here's some of our favorites.