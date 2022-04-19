Research Finds This Popular Spice Can Help Support Your Gut Microbiome

Bolstering the microbiome of your gut is vital to its function: This is where cayenne pepper comes in.

Rich in the phytonutrient capsaicin, this cayenne pepper fruit and its extracts have historically been leveraged to aid proper digestion and for its antioxidant plus anti-inflammatory actions within the body.

More specifically, this recent study found “that capsaicin alters the gut microbial community structure by increasing the diversity of the community.” Increasing the diversity of microbes in the gut “is a potential explanation for its beneficial health effects,” the study adds.