Toast is one of those dishes that can come together quickly, with ample room for healthy culinary improvisation. And while having a loaf of sourdough at home is non-negotiable, I also diversify my bread intake with different types of delicious, whole grain options.

My go-to morning toast is topped with dark chocolate (yes, chocolate), a tried-and-true combo packed with cocoa's antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and essential minerals, like zinc and magnesium.

To prepare, pop a slice of your favorite bread in the toaster oven and top it off with a couple of squares of dark chocolate (I recommend reaching for a high-quality, ethical chocolate option with 70% cocoa or higher). Make sure to keep an eye on your toast—you want the chocolate to melt, not burn. Once it's out of the oven, finish off your toast up with any creative toppings of choice. My favorite ones include sea salt, sliced almonds, chopped dried apricots, or fresh berries.