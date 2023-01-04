One client, let’s call her Clara, used to stress over her bloating every single day after lunch. When we zoomed out, we could see that she was eating her lunch in just 3-4 minutes while answering emails; she was routinely eating foods that her body wasn’t responding well to; and her gut was pretty inflamed.

Clara didn’t need to uproot her life and eat “perfectly'' to banish her bloat, she simply needed to listen to her body and compassionately give it what it was asking for: rest, balance, and nutrition.

If you, too, are struggling with bloating, it’s time to look at the 800 lb elephant in the room: your gut microbiome.

Your gut microbiome is the collection of microbes, bacteria, and fungi hanging out in your GI tract. These billions of strains of bacteria are responsible for absorbing nutrients from your food and breaking it down. Contrary to what your mother may have told you, you are not what you eat; you are what your gut microbiome can absorb.