In fact, his research on vitamin D levels4 has found that average serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels (the body's clinical biomarker of vitamin D status) of adults in the U.S. were only hovering around 18 to 22 ng/ml at the end of winter, and still only at 29 ng/ml at the end of summer. Both fall below the 30 ng/ml cutoff for baseline vitamin D sufficiency5 . (i.e., the cutoff, not the goal). "The difference is small regardless of season," Holick says. "You still can't get enough."