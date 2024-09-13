Advertisement
5 Shea Butter Products That Soothe & Moisturize From Head To Toe
Very few ingredients earn stalwart status in practically every beauty category—but the ones that can truly nurture the body from hair to toe? They tend to earn a mountain of praise, and rightfully so. Today, we're talking about what many consider the cashmere blanket of beauty: It coddles the skin, conditions the hair, and sinks in like an absolute dream.
In case you haven't guessed, welcome to the world of shea butter—an ingredient with a history just as rich as its creamy texture. Here, you'll find the best shea butter products you can get your hands on (and your arms, legs, scalp, strands, and elbows, while you're at it).
The best shea butter products:
First, what is shea butter?
Shea butter is made from the fat extracted from the nuts of the Shea Tree, a plant native to West Africa (almost all of the shea butter used today still comes from this region). And while you can use it as a cooking butter—food-grade shea butter is still used for cooking today—it's currently most famous for its role in beauty, both in skin and hair care.
In fact, scads of formulas rely on shea butter to offer extra-moisturizing, soothing, softening power; simply look for Butyrospermum Parkii on the label.
You can always opt for raw shea butter and use it in its natural form (we also explain how to DIY a whipped version down below), but chances are your favorite skin and hair care products include the famed ingredient, too. Our front-runners certainly do.
How we picked
High quality ingredients & formulas
We have high standards for the formulas we recommend, and these have been vetted by our team.
Variety
Shea butter is a true multitasking ingredient, so we included a variety of options so you can use the ingredient hair to toe.
Tried & Tested
We are featuring products tested by the mbg beauty staff and professionals we trust.
Sustainability
Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at mbg and we prioritize brands who feel similarly.
Best shea butter products
Best for hair: Miss Jessie's Baby Buttermilk
Pros
- Unisex and works great for both kids and adults
- Ideal for wavy, curly, and kinky hair types
Cons
- Liquid texture (i.e. buttermilk) if you’re looking for a cream consistency
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeScented
Use on:Hair
Additional ingredient highlights:Cocoa seed butterCastor oilKeratin
If you're looking for a rich hair moisturizer that won't weigh down curls, here she is. This buttermilk (infused with glycerin, castor oil, wheat germ oil, and shea butter) absorbs quickly and plumps the strands with hydration. No greasy residue here—just springy, defined, juicy curls.
Best organic: SheaMoisture 100% Raw Shea Butter
Pros
- The shea butter is certified organic and fair trade, and it's ethically sourced from women's cooperatives in northern Ghana.
Cons
- Some complain the shea butter can feel grainy
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeFragrance freeOrganic ingredients
Use on:Multi-use
Additional ingredient highlights:N/A - Pure certified organic shea butter
You can never go wrong with 100% raw shea butter. If you're looking for a single-ingredient butter to slather on, this is one of the simplest options you can find. Take a small scoop (a little goes a long way), warm it up in your hands, and slather on from head to toe. It’s able to replenish the body with vitamins A, D and essential fatty acids—and is ideal for extra dry areas like the elbows, feet, and hands.
Best for maturing skin: African Botanics Intense Skin Repair Balm
Pros
- Contains wild-harvested, unrefined and fair trade ingredients
- Several actives designed to improve the appearance of aging skin
Cons
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeScentedOrganic ingredients
Use on:Face
Additional ingredient highlights:Mango seed butterRetinolNiacinamideCoQ10Resveratol
To prevent that thin, fragile appearance, you'll want to keep the skin aptly moisturized, promote cell turnover, and protect against free-radical damage. This balm trumps on all three fronts: Along with shea and mango seed butters to deeply hydrate, it includes retinol to stimulate cell turnover and collagen production, CoQ10 to promote skin rejuvenation, resveratrol for photoprotection, and niacinamide to visibly even tone.
Best for dry skin: 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter
Pros
- Great for hands and body
- 3 size varieties: 6 Oz, 1.7 Oz, 1 Oz
- Multiple scent profiles (including fragrance free for those with sensitivities!)
Cons
- Some varieties use honey, so not all are vegan
Considerations:Cruelty freeFragrance freeScented
Use on:Multi-use
Additional ingredient highlights:Baobab oilJojoba oil
This hand and body butter is capital-T Thick, perfect for cracked elbows, heels, and calluses. It includes two types of shea butter for intense hydration, as well as a cocktail of nourishing oils for an extra dose of fatty acids. Plus, each scent is inspired by the unique aromas of different African countries—like, for example, this Kenyan hibiscus and Moroccan rose—which pays homage to the cultural significance of this star ingredient.
Best for evening use: cocokind skin butter
Pros
- Simple formula with organic ingredients
Cons
- Not vegan as it contains beeswax
Considerations:Cruelty freeScentedOrganic ingredients
Use on:Body
Additional ingredient highlights:Coconut oilBeeswaxLavender
As if shea butter couldn't get more soothing: This number infuses the balm with lavender for an even dreamier experience. It makes an especially great nighttime moisturizer, if I do say so myself; if you're also partial to evening showers, this four-ingredient butter will calm your senses and help prepare you for bed. Plus, it's incredibly thick, so it will surely lock in moisture all night long.
Benefits of shea butter
As you can probably tell by now, shea butter is a true multitasker: The star ingredient hydrates, protects, and soothes, all with a deliciously soft texture.
- Hydrates & softens skin: Shea butter is rich in triglycerides, fatty acids, and vitamins—all components of a quality skin hydrator. And thanks to the types of fatty acids it contains (namely linoleic acid and oleic acid), it tends to be nongreasy and easily absorbed. Plus, it's an excellent emollient, which means it can soften the skin and fill in microcracks—that emollient status is also what gives shea butter its nourishing, oh-so-luxurious feel.
- Protects the skin barrier: Shea butter has also been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the skin barrier1. One study even suggests it has similar topical effects as ceramides2—or the polar lipids naturally found in your epidermis that are responsible for sealing your skin barrier.
- Moisturizes hair: It has long been a staple for those with curly, coily, and kinky hair, specifically as a conditioner or hair treatment. "Shea butter is great for adding moisture to the hair as it's infused with vitamins and fatty acids that keep hair strong," says hairstylist Miko Branch, founder of Miss Jessie's. That said, it makes a wonderful hair mask, split-end mender, moisture sealant, and even a natural heat protectant.
- Supports healthy skin aging: Studies have shown that shea butter improves the look of aging skin. The ingredient is also high in vitamin E, a potent and oil-soluble antioxidant that can help fight free-radical damage and oxidative stress—thus keeping the skin supple and youthful over time.
- Contains antioxidant properties. It's notably high in vitamin E, a potent and oil-soluble antioxidant that can help fight free-radical damage and oxidative stress. Because of this shea butter extract has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory3. This is beneficial for the skin, scalp and hair fiber.
Unless you pick a 100% pure shea butter product, the formula may have additional benefits thanks to the added ingredients. These can help tailor the formula to specific needs for various areas.
DIY whipped shea butter
If you're not into market options, you can easily make your own vat of shea butter at home. In its natural state, it will harden to a solid—you'll need to warm it in your hands to melt it into a liquid, like you might do with coconut oil. Or you can DIY a whipped-up version: Here's a good basic recipe for beginners.
- Take your raw shea butter (unrefined or refined are fine). Place it in a medium metal bowl.
- In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Place your bowl of shea butter onto the pot so the shea is heated from the steam of the boiling water.
- Once melted, remove from the pot, and add a generous tablespoon scoop of coconut oil. You can play around with proportions.
- Using a stand mixer—yes like you might with cooking—begin whipping the mixture together. You can take this process five minutes at a time, checking the consistency throughout. Eventually, after about 15 to 20 minutes of this, you'll get a light, fluffy consistency.
- Store your butter in a cool, dark place.
FAQ
What products are made from shea butter?
Shea butter is an ingredient with a history of use just as rich as its creamy texture. It’s used in many types of beauty products, such as body lotions, lip balms, face creams, and many hair formulas, like curl creams, leave-ins, and conditioners. Because of its nutrient profile, it offers many benefits for the hair and skin: It’s hydrating, has antioxidant properties, supports the skin barrier, and improves hair manageability.
Is it OK to use shea butter everyday?
Yes, it’s safe to use shea butter everyday. Because it’s high in many skin- and hair-supporting ingredients, it’s beneficial to use it daily.
Can I put shea butter directly on skin?
Pure shea butter is perfectly fine to use on skin. Raw shea butter is fairly easy to spread, which means it’s a great all-over product. It’s also an ingredient in many formulas.
The takeaway
Shea butter is a multiuse ingredient with a long, rich cultural history. Chances are most of your skin and hair care formulas already include the famed moisturizer, but if you're looking for the best shea-butter-infused products to smooth on, these recs have you covered. Of course, your application methods matter just as much as the products you choose: So after you secure your lineup, check out our guides to deeply hydrate your skin and hair.
Meet The Experts
