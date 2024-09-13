You can never go wrong with 100% raw shea butter. If you're looking for a single-ingredient butter to slather on, this is one of the simplest options you can find. Take a small scoop (a little goes a long way), warm it up in your hands, and slather on from head to toe. It’s able to replenish the body with vitamins A, D and essential fatty acids—and is ideal for extra dry areas like the elbows, feet, and hands.