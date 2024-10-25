As you now know, hormonal acne is not simple topic. It's crucial to remember that everyone's skin is different, and even if two people have hormonal acne, the best treatments and products for them could be completely different—so listen to your skin. Finally, remember that healing your acne takes time, so be patient and kind to yourself during the process. If you are struggling with your mental health during this time, you may consider visiting a therapist for some support—here's how to find one if you're not sure where to start.