Beat Fogginess & Achieve Mental Clarity With This Nootropic Supplement*
If you've recently experienced brain fog, you definitely aren't alone. Whether your mental fogginess is due to hormonal fluctuations, external stressors, nutritional status, seasonal shifts (hello, pollen season!), or even environmental toxins—it seems everyone is dealing with mental clarity challenges as of late.
So much to do, yet so little clarity and focus. Am I right?
What is brain fog?
Brain fog is the colloquial term for occasional cognitive challenges—such as confusion, forgetfulness, and the inability to focus or think clearly. We are not talking about extended periods of fogginess here. For those situations, you'll want to check with a health care practitioner.
A number of things can cause this sometimes foggy feeling—including pollen, hormonal shifts (e.g., pregnancy, menstruation, and perimenopause), not getting adequate sleep, suboptimal stress management, and environmental toxins (e.g., heavy metals, pollution, and chemicals).
And don't forget the all-important essential nutrients, of course, for which our nation has some major gaps (like vitamin C, vitamin D, and omega-3 fats, to name a few). Many nutrients and phytonutrients play essential roles in our cognitive performance.
While struggling to concentrate is no reason to panic, it certainly can be frustrating when you're trying to wrap up a big project, stay present with your partner, or follow along as your child tells you about their day.
If you're nodding your head along and saying "yes, that sounds just like me—and it is frustrating," then hang tight because help is on the way!
How brain guard+ can help combat occasional brain fog*
The right supplement is capable of helping you combat brain fog. brain guard+, is packed with nootropic brain nutrients (i.e., citicoline, kanna, and resveratrol) that promote cognitive performance and mental sharpness.* Indeed, while we vetted many possible ingredients and bioactives to create this unique formula, supporting mental clarity was top of mind.
- Citicoline (as Cognizin®) is a brain nutrient that supports neurotransmitter synthesis—specifically, acetylcholine and dopamine, which help enhance focus, memory, clarity, and learning. Additionally, this powerful neuronutrient increases mental energy in the frontal lobe (an area of the brain impacted by temporary fog).*
- Kanna (as Zembrin®) is unique plant extract from South Africa that helps promote stress management, enhance stress resilience, and reduce feelings of anxiousness (that often accompany mental fogginess, by the way). Additionally, this little-known botanical supports a healthy mood and deep, restful sleep1 (both of which are key to promoting mental clarity).*
- Resveratrol (as Veri-Te™) is a polyphenol that increases cerebral blood flow (I repeat, blood flow to your brain!), which not only combats fogginess but also improves overall cognitive function. When it comes to hormonal brain fog, this phytonutrient may provide additional assistance—in one study, resveratrol was shown to improve processing speed and cognitive flexibility2 in postmenopausal women.*
With comprehensive cognitive support and dynamic brain longevity benefits, brain guard+ is an excellent and targeted daily brain health solution for all adults, especially when your mind is feeling clouded.*
Other ways to beat mental fogginess
In addition to a targeted brain health supplement, certain habits can help fight off frustrating fog. Enhance mental sharpness with well-balanced nutrition, proper hydration, regular exercise, and adequate sleep—your brain will thank you!
The takeaway
Thanks to the many culprits listed above, occasional fog is somewhat inevitable for us all in this modern world. But it doesn't have to be! If you're experiencing some fog, consider taking advantage of a nootropic brain supplement designed to promote mental clarity, like mbg's brain guard+.*
Still not convinced? See what board-certified neurologists, award-winning neuroscientists, and nutritional psychiatrists have to say about our premium nootropic formula here.