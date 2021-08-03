August Horoscopes: What This Month Has In Store For Every Zodiac Sign

What's In Store For Each Astrological Sign This August, From The AstroTwins
The month of August is here, as is fiery Leo season until August 22. Depending on your zodiac sign, this month could have different things in store, so we consulted the AstroTwins on what each sign needs to know. Here's what to watch out for this month.
Aries
It's going to be an exciting month for you, Aries. The Sun in Leo falls in your playful fifth house, which the twins note brings creativity and joy. You could have a number of new experiences, they add, including potential for love on the horizon. With five planets in retrograde, just be sure to take things slow and weigh your options with a level head.
Watch out for the new moon on August 8, as it could heat things up in the love department. And when the full moon arrives on August 22, the twins say it's a great time to (safely) throw an end-of-summer bash, as it falls in your 11th house of groups and gatherings.
Taurus
You could feel like a bit of a homebody this month, Taurus, and that is all right with you! The Sun in your fourth house of domesticity will have you craving security, according to the twins, and Mars in your fifth house can offer extra creativity at this time.
The new moon on August 8 lights up your desire to connect with friends and family, so it's the perfect time to host since you may frankly want to stay in. There are a number of retrograde planets this month, so the twins advise staying "steady and sensual; stable and attentive." Once August 22 (and Virgo season) hits, the Sun in your fifth house of passion will kick things up a notch, and you'll likely want to get out and about after a few weeks of respite at home.
Gemini
You're on your communication game this month, Gemini, which is pretty much how you like it, thanks to the Sun in your chatty third house. Bring on the banter! "While you have a rep (sometimes) for being more talk than action, it's actually better that way now," they say, given all five of the slow-moving outer planets are in retrograde.
Don't feel like you have to make any big moves, but rather enjoy this chance to discuss, learn, and take in new information—something that comes naturally to you. And once the Sun moves into Virgo on August 22, and your domestic fourth house, you'll have some much-needed nesting in store.
Cancer
After your time in the spotlight, Cancer, the Sun in Leo now falls in your productive second house, according to the twins. It will feel nice and grounding for you, and you'll be glad for a chance to ground down and enjoy the moment. Plus, with all five outer planets in retrograde, it's a good time to slow down anyway!
"Less is more now, so prioritize quality over quantity," the twins suggest, adding, "you may find that your industrious efforts are building an unexpected skill that will pay off later in unexpected ways." When Virgo season arrives on August 22, and the Sun moves into your communicative third house, you'll have a chance to connect, socialize, and have fun.
Leo
It's your time to shine, Leo—and let's be honest, isn't that how you like it? The twins note the new moon in Leo on August 8 is like your personal new year, so set those resolutions! Both your productivity and passion will be peaking this month with the Sun in your sign, and Mars in Virgo leaves you feeling inspired and full of ideas.
Just remember, the twins say, all five outer planets will be in retrograde by month's end, so be careful not to dive headfirst into anything without first dipping your toes in. "Your wisest move is to develop the grand plans behind the scenes and plan to release them in early November," they add. Come Virgo season on August 22, you can start making tangible steps toward what you're working on.
Virgo
Slow and steady is the name of the game for you this month, Virgo—or at least until the Sun enters your sign on August 22. Until then, the Sun in Leo is in your healing and introspective 12th house, so don't fight it! With five planets in retrograde by August 19, it's a good time to go slow anyway.
You may be especially tapped into your subconscious, according to the twins, so keep your dream journal handy. And once Virgo season arrives—along with a health-conscious Aquarius full moon—"you'll feel rejuvenated and ready to tackle back-to-whatever season," the twins say.
Libra
Feeling collaborative, Libra? There's power in numbers for you this month, according to the twins, with the Sun landing in your 11th house of networking and teamwork. "You'll find plenty of ideas will come forward in summer social settings," they note, adding you can start taking steps on group efforts that will pay off over the next six months.
Take it slow and focus on big-picture planning. Once Virgo season begins on August 22, you'll likely be in need of some rest and recovery. "Focus on closure and wrapping up the past year in preparation for Libra season," the twins add.
Scorpio
For the first few weeks of the month, Scorpio, the Sun in Leo also lands in your career-driven 10th house. "Buckle down and get busy!" the twins say, adding that it's the perfect time to make a master plan and tackle all your to-do's. Both your stamina and willpower will be on point for most of the month, so take advantage!
Try to pace yourself, given the number of planets in retrograde this month, they add. And by the last week of August, you can step away from the grind and focus on connecting with your favorite people. "You'll be in a homey, nurturing mood—and a long-simmering domestic issue might just come to the perfect resolution," the twins note.
Sagittarius
The energy of this month aligns with your adventurous spirit, Sag. The Sun in Leo lands in your expansive ninth house, and you'll probably be feeling the pull to travel, learn new things, or shift boundaries that aren't working anymore, according to the twins. And that works for you because you're always game to try something new!
Once Virgo season rolls around on August 22, it'll be time to focus on your goals and home in on your plans, the twins say. (And given all the planets in retrograde this month, that's not a bad idea!) Watch out for big news about the future or a new collaborative project on the full moon, as well (which is August 22), the twins add.
Capricorn
Things might feel especially intimate this month, Capricorn, with the Sun falling in your deep eighth house of transformation. You'll be feeling reflective—at least until the Sun moves into Virgo on August 22, the twins note. Roll with the "me-time" vibes, and give yourself all the privacy you need.
Gift yourself all the self-care in the world, and once August 22 rolls around, you'll be ready to jump back in, as the Sun will shift to your ninth house of adventure and travel. Maybe that means you book a trip or make international connections. Just don't miss the opportunities, the twins say, as you might find yourself busy soon.
Aquarius
There's a big focus on relationships and connections for you this month, Aquarius, with the Sun in Leo landing in your seventh house of partnerships. Even when it moves into Virgo (and your sixth house), you'll still feel the desire to keep those relationships on track, according to the twins.
Take things slowly, as the five outer planets will all be in retrograde by August 19. And keep your eyes open on August 22, "when a rare second full moon in your sign lights the skies, casting a pristine spotlight on your most cherished goals and life purpose," the twins add.
Pisces
Health and self-care is the name of the game for you this month, Pisces, with the Sun in Leo falling in your sixth house. The twins advise focusing on your everyday routines and prioritizing those things that just need to get done. (You know what they are.)
Healing insights may very well come through for you during this time, and with an abundance of planets in retrograde, you'll want to take a step back and observe from a distance. "While radical actions aren't favored now, the last week of August projects a question mark onto your most high-profile partnerships," the twins add.
