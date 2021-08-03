August Horoscopes: What This Month Has In Store For Every Zodiac Sign

It's going to be an exciting month for you, Aries. The Sun in Leo falls in your playful fifth house, which the twins note brings creativity and joy. You could have a number of new experiences, they add, including potential for love on the horizon. With five planets in retrograde, just be sure to take things slow and weigh your options with a level head.

Watch out for the new moon on August 8, as it could heat things up in the love department. And when the full moon arrives on August 22, the twins say it's a great time to (safely) throw an end-of-summer bash, as it falls in your 11th house of groups and gatherings.