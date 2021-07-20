6 Ways To Magnify Your Voice This Leo Season, From Astrologers

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this “season” everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological sign, no matter what your Sun sign horoscope may be. Leo season 2021 is from July 22 to August 22.

As nurturing, heartfelt Cancer season draws to a close, Leo season turns our attention away from our cozy creature comforts, putting us under the proverbial spotlight to showcase our heart’s truest passions and desires. Leo is the astrological showstopper, the sign that loves being the center of attention.

During Leo season, we can be self-centered at times, but also excited, enthusiastic, and loyal. After all, Leo is ruled by the Sun, which is the force of our solar system. This is the sign that literally gives us life!

Expressive Leo is the second of the zodiac’s three fire signs and it’s of the “fixed” quality. Fixed signs (the others are Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius) are builders who like to stake out their turf and claim it. They come to stay—and they come to slay. And when glamorous Leo ascends to the throne, this potent energy arrives with a trail of glitter and gusto!

Ruled by the bold, ego-driven Sun, Leo is symbolized by the proud Lion. During expressive Leo season 2021, we can start using our voices again. That mighty roar can attract admirers, but it can also arouse drama. Keep theatrics in the non-destructive zone and you can relish in a few diva moments. Sometimes it takes a little “play fighting” (conjure the image of two lions rolling around on the savannah) to establish that you can hold your own. You don’t have to rip anyone’s head off to earn that regal respect!

Here are six ways to magnify the magnanimous Leonine energy during Leo season 2021.