Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Home

How To Care For Asparagus Ferns: Experts Share Their Top Do's & Don'ts

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
September 11, 2024
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
Overview
Where to plant them
How to care for them
Common mistakes
Propagating
Care tips
Image by Dima Berlin / iStock
September 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are tons of plants that can lend life to your at-home jungle, but none recreate that forest floor feeling quite like an asparagus fern.

This light, feathery plant makes for a unique addition to any garden, indoor collection, or hanging houseplant display. Here's how to keep it happy.

The asparagus fern

Asparagus ferns (Asparagus setaceus) are native to the forest floors of southern and eastern Africa. "In the wild, they grow as a perennial shrub in subtropical conditions," Paris Lalicata, plant education coordinator at The Sill, tells mbg.

Asparagus ferns' native habitat tells you about the conditions it craves: warm, humid, sunny environments that also have a bit of shade.

Despite its name, the plant does not resemble asparagus—and it's actually not even really a fern! Instead, it's part of the asparagaceae family, along with other popular flowering plants like agave and dracaena. And while its foliage resembles a fern, it doesn't reproduce via spores as true ferns do.

Another thing that sets this plant apart is its tuberous roots: These bulblike root structures act as little storage containers for the plant, saving resources for when they're most needed. Adaptations like these make asparagus ferns relatively hardy and low maintenance and allow them to grow quickly given the right care.

While it's not the most popular type of greenery out there, chances are you can find an asparagus fern for sale in your local plant shop or garden store.

Quick overview:

  • Sunlight needs: Bright to medium indirect light
  • When to water: Every 1 to 2 weeks in winter; 1 to 2 times a week in summer
  • Pros: Quick to grow, hardy
  • Cons: Can be finicky about humidity levels
  • Where to put them: Within 3 feet of a sunny window that gets some shade
  • Pet-friendly? Toxic to cats and dogs according to the ASPCA
  • Size: Can grow to be 2 to 3 feet tall and 5 to 6 feet wide

Planting & growing an asparagus fern

Outdoors:

Since they can be such prolific growers, asparagus ferns are actually considered an invasive species in some states, including Florida, Texas, Hawaii, and California. Before planting it in your yard, consider how it will affect the local environment and maybe opt for a native variety instead.

If you do choose to move forward with the asparagus fern, Debbie Neese, the horticulture expert at Lively Root, recommends placing it in a spot that gets four to six hours of partial morning sun and afternoon shade. "In full sun, it could survive but would need high humidity and moisture content in the soil," she says.

This tropical plant will thrive year-round in USDA Hardiness Zones 9-12. If you live in a cooler environment, you'll need to take it inside for the season once temperatures dip below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Since it prefers humid environments, those who live in really dry conditions would be better off keeping this one as a houseplant.

Indoors:

As a houseplant, the asparagus fern likes bright to medium light. It would be happy next to a window that gets four to six hours of sun a day, with a little shade thrown in.

Set your indoor temperature around 60 to 75 degrees to keep these plants happy, and be sure to give them plenty of humidity during drier months (by misting or placing them near a humidifier). Don't put them too close to drafty windows or air conditioning/heating units, as these can also dry out their leaves.

Caring for it as a houseplant

Here, Neese and Lalicata weigh in on how to care for the asparagus fern so it lives its longest, most vibrant life indoors.

Water:

Like many tropical plants, this one appreciates moist conditions—but, Lalicata cautions, "that doesn't mean you shouldn't let its soil ever dry out." Wait until the top 2 to 3 inches of your plant's soil feel dry to the touch before giving it a good soak.

Depending on the plant, you'll likely need to water every one to two weeks in the winter and as many as two to three times a week in the summer.

Humidity:

This is one plant that can handle a regular misting. Its thin, feathery leaves make it less likely to develop fungal infections from the added moisture, Lalicata explains.

Every time you water it, feel free to give its leaves a good mist to make sure it's getting enough moisture and humidity. You can also place it within striking distance of a humidifier to achieve the same effect.

Sunlight:

Neese recommends placing this plant near an east- or north-facing window that gets a medium amount of sunlight. While Lalicata says that it can handle bright, direct light, it will be happier in conditions that mimic the dappled shade of its native habitat.

Temperature:

Aim to keep this plant in a spot that stays around 60 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. In the winter and summer months, don't place them too close to air conditioners or heaters.

Soil:

This plant isn't finicky about soil, and Lalicata says that any standard indoor potting mix should do the trick. If anything, she says you can add some extra perlite or vermiculite to further aerate the soil and provide some extra drainage. (If you do, keep in mind that you might have to water your plant more frequently.) She adds that a loam soil—a mix of sand, silt, and clay—can also work for this plant.

Every year, preferably in spring, aim to change out its soil to give it a fresh infusion of nutrients. Fertilizing it every two to four weeks during the growing season with a well-balanced fertilizer, or one with a slightly higher nitrogen ratio, will also protect against any soil deficiencies.

Pot:

As you're changing out your plant's soil, make sure it hasn't outgrown its pot. If you notice its roots are jammed against the side of the pot and curling in on each other, it probably needs a container that's 1 to 2 inches larger in size. Always use a pot with drainage holes.

To repot, Neese recommends putting on a pair of gloves (the leaves might get prickly), lifting the plant from its pot, and gently brushing off any excess soil before placing it in its new home. If you're new to this technique, check out mbg's complete guide to repotting here.

Common problems & how to fix them

If you follow the aforementioned guidance, your asparagus fern should be in great shape. But of course, slip-ups can always happen. Here are a few red flags that it's time to adjust your care routine slightly:

  • Browning, crisping leaves: The tricky thing about plants is that one issue could have many causes. Take brown, crispy leaves: Lalicata says that these can be a sign that your plant is too dry and needs extra humidity or that it's receiving too much or too little water. Feel its soil and consider your home's humidity levels (it's surprisingly easy to test) to get a sense of what it's trying to tell you.
  • Excessive leaf drop: If you notice your plant's leaves are falling off at a fast clip, it could be a sign that it isn't getting enough light or needs more humidity. Shedding could also be a sign that it's getting too much light. Again, consider the care you've been giving it and go from there.
  • Yellowing: A little leaf yellowing every once in a while is no big deal, but if you notice that many of your plant's leaves are turning yellow, it could be either an overwatering or a nutrient deficiency issue. "Usually a nutrient deficiency will only occur primarily at the lower, older leaves, and they'll start to turn a pale yellow," Lalicata says. If this is the case for you, consider upping your fertilizer routine or swapping tap water for distilled on watering day.

How to propagate

Remember those little tubers mentioned earlier? They made asparagus ferns a total breeze to propagate. Unlike plants that can divide via stem cutting like a philodendron or pothos, you'll want to split up the asparagus fern at the root level. Here's how it's done:

Materials:

  • Newspaper or a cloth to cover your work area (this will get messy!)
  • A small pot with a drainage hole
  • Well-draining potting mix

Method:

  1. Do your propagation as you're refreshing your plant's soil or putting it in a new pot to minimize stress to the root system.
  2. Shimmy your plant out of its pot. Shake off its extra soil and place it on your work area.
  3. Gently split your plant at the roots: Using your hands or a knife, remove a section of the plant that has at least two to four stems, doing your best to keep those tuber structures intact.
  4. Place this section of your plant in your new pot with fresh soil. Give it a little extra water and moisture during those first few weeks to help it grow faster. Voilà, two asparagus ferns, coming right up!

Tips to keep in mind

To recap, here are the main tips to keep in mind when caring for your asparagus fern:

  • Allow its soil to dry out completely during waterings. If you're unsure of when to water, Neese recommends investing in a moisture meter.
  • Make sure that your plant is getting some extra humidity—especially if the air in your home is dry. Place it within a few feet of a humidifier, or mist its leaves regularly.
  • Don't give your plant too much light. If you notice brown, crispy leaves or excessive leaf drop, it could be time to move it to a slightly shadier area.

The takeaway

Despite bearing no resemblance to asparagus (and limited relations to ferns), asparagus ferns are still a fun plant to add to your collection. Stay on top of its watering schedule and humidity levels and you'll keep the wispy wonder happy for years to come.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Intermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.