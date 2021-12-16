This Houseplant Looks Like A Fern But Is *Way* Easier To Take Care Of

Asparagus ferns (Asparagus setaceus) are native to the forest floors of Southern and Eastern Africa. "In the wild, they grow as a perennial shrub in subtropical conditions," Paris Lalicata, plant education coordinator at The Sill, tells mbg.

Asparagus ferns' native habitat tells you about the conditions it craves: Warm, humid, sunny environments that also have a bit of shade.

Despite its name, the plant does not resemble asparagus—and it's actually not even really a fern! Instead, it's part of the asparagaceae family, along with other popular flowering plants like agave and dracaena. And while its foliage resembles a fern, it doesn't reproduce via spores as true ferns do.

Another thing that sets this plant apart is its tuberous roots: These bulb-like root structures act as little storage containers for the plant, saving resources for when they're most needed. Adaptations like these make asparagus ferns relatively hard and low-maintenance, and allow them to grow quickly given the right care.

While it's not the most popular type of greenery out there, chances are you can find an asparagus fern for sale in your local plant shop or garden store.